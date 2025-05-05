Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Inter led twice in the first leg, including racing into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 25 minutes. However, they were pegged back on each occasions and know they must win on home soil to reach a second European final in three seasons.
Barcelona, meanwhile, are still on track to complete a treble. With the Copa del Rey trophy already secured, this is an important week for Hansi Flick’s side as a likely LaLiga title decider against Real Madrid follows their trip to Italy.
Both teams warmed up for the semi-final decider with one-goal victories at the weekend, and all signs are pointing towards another fascinating showdown between two heavyweights of European football.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Inter Milan vs Barcelona is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
The match will take place at San Siro, Milan.
Where to watch Inter Milan vs Barcelona
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of a 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers can also catch the action live online via the Amazon Prime Video website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Inter Milan vs Barcelona team news
Inter are set to be boosted by the return of captain Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker suffered a knock in the first leg which forced him off at half-time and caused him to miss the 1-0 win over Verona at the weekend.
Benjamin Pavard is also in contention to return, though manager Simone Inzaghi has said he will make a late decision on the pair’s involvement.
Robert Lewandowski has travelled with the Barcelona squad to Italy after recovering from the hamstring injury that has seen him sit out the last four games across all competitions.
However, Alejandro Balde has not recovered from his injury in time and will play no part in Milan along with Jules Kounde and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Inter Milan vs Barcelona prediction
Whilst last week’s fixture was one that all the neutrals will have enjoyed, the decider could be a lot more cagey as the stakes are even higher. Barcelona have previous, this season, of following up an high-scoring first leg with a low-scoring second leg.
Not having their first-choice full-backs is a massive blow for the Catalan giants. However, they just have too much firepower and with Lamine Yamal in the form he is in, it’s hard to look past the visitors securing the win to reach the Champions League final.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
On the one occasion the two teams have met in a Champions League semi-final, Inter progressed 3-2 on aggregate thanks to an heroic defensive performance in the second leg at the Camp Nou.
That fixture is arguably best remembered for Jose Mourinho running on the pitch at the full-time whistle with one finger in the air.
Inter Milan vs Barcelona match odds
Inter Milan to qualify: 11/10
Barcelona to qualify: 8/11
