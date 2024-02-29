Interview: Yeza Showcases Softer Side On New Single ‘Rude’

Usually known for her militant and rebellious edge, Yeza is tapping into her softer side on Rude, her latest collaboration with sound system virtuoso Rory StoneLove.

A clean, classic lovers rock offering, Rude packs all the sentimental feels while promoting committed relationships and the sacred institution of family. It’s a refreshing ear-perker in a musical climate inundated with “situationships” and the like.

The charmer is enriched by the singer’s buttery vocals, sweet enough to serenade her king, and assertive enough to delineate boundaries to naysayers.

DancehallMag caught up with Yeza about the making of this sunny record, her winning chemistry with Rory StoneLove, and her 2024 itinerary.

Rude is sonically different for Yeza. We get to hear this softer, smitten side of you, but your militant core is still present (*cues* A rude you rude!). What was it like recording in that pocket, especially when your releases over the last two years have been more on the fierce side?

I was a bit more playful recording this one; it felt very fun and feminine and I enjoyed this process. Fierce is definitely one of my favorite moods but I also enjoy soulful and soft. This is a regular mood for me also when I’m in private, but it is equally enjoyable for me.

You’ve managed to build a repertoire of ‘message music’ in the realest way. We know we’re going to walk away feeling empowered after digesting Yeza’s music because she’s going to advocate for something just. What made you tackle the sanctity of relationships and family on this production?

Thank you! I decided to tackle this subject because I have noticed that popular culture is normalizing the “wicked gyal” and the “side man thing”. In America, it’s called the “hook up culture”. I think people are free to do as they wish, but I think we sometimes don’t want to pay attention to the consequences of our “fun loving” irresponsibility. These activities are causing broken homes, fatherless children and “jackets”.

The hope is that we can start respecting unions again. In Rude, I decided to celebrate the unshakable couple where the outside temptation is publicly denied. The empress a stand firm and a mek a next man know say him rude fi try at her when she’s already taken. Straight up!

This is your third consecutive release with Rory Stone Love, following Organic and Star of the East. You’ve worked together before that as well. How would you describe the musical synergy between you two?

It’s the fourth! We also did Bullseye before Organic and I would say we have a natural chemistry when it comes to creative direction in the studio. We tend to agree on what sounds good and what sounds off (laughs). I have to say, when we both say “it works”, it’s always a moment where we celebrate the fact that we genuinely see eye-to-eye creatively. Rory is also very honest and blunt, so he will tell me like it is (laughs), and sometimes he’s so vocal that I have to laugh. It’s a lot of fun and hard work at the same time because we both are perfectionists in terms of making sure it’s done right.

Are these songs leading up to a collaborative EP with Rory StoneLove?

It’s leading to the album!

What’s your vision for Rude?

I hope Rude can spread to a wide audience where the message can be received. I want this one to play ina di dance for all the lovers of rub-a-dub/rude girl roots to enjoy.

What are your intentions for 2024?

Releasing the first project and performing all over for the people!

Is there anything else you’d like to add that wasn’t asked?

I just want to salute the people for receiving my music and I want to thank my team for putting in the work behind the scene. Big up Rory Stone Love for believing in my talent and big love to all the supporters and listeners who are riding with me, including yourself sis!