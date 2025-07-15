Introducing Nu’s Bistro in the heart of Bryanston – A new era of culinary sophistication and cultural expression has arrived! This, with the launch of Nu’s Bistro, an exclusive new destination redefining Johannesburg’s food and lifestyle scene. Nestled in the heart of Bryanston, Nu’s Bistro is more than just a restaurant, it’s a space to dine, connect, and be inspired.

More about Nu’s Bistro

Housed within the lush and serene Naturally Yours precinct on Main Road, Nu’s Bistro offers a stylish yet welcoming setting where modern design, fine food, and curated art come together in perfect harmony.

The seasonal menu is a celebration of local ingredients and diverse flavours, serving beautifully plated dishes that blend contemporary cuisine with comforting, traditional favourites. Signature cocktails, locally inspired dishes, and hearty winter meals make the bistro a versatile choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Nu’s Bistro also doubles as an art space

In a unique twist, Nu’s Bistro also doubles as an art space, showcasing pieces by elite South African artists throughout the venue. This platform gives emerging and established creatives an opportunity to connect with a refined audience while enhancing the aesthetic and sensory experience of every guest.

“Nu’s Bistro is an exciting new establishment in Bryanston, not only for its great food and tranquil location but also for the beautiful South African art on display. Our menu reflects Joburg’s contemporary flair and includes traditional meals perfect for the season. The offering is diverse, hearty, and tailored to those who appreciate quality,” says Mashaku Ntloedibe, Nu’s Bistro Manager.

Whether you’re looking for an inspiring brunch, a stylish lunch meeting, or an unforgettable dinner experience, Nu’s Bistro invites you to discover a new side of Bryanston.

Nu’s Bistro is located at Naturally Yours, Main Road, Bryanston – Phone: 077 607 2818

