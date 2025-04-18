15
Ipswich vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-04-18Last Updated: 2025-04-18
2 minutes read

A stunning 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid has booked their first Champions League semi-finals in 16 years, but the Gunners have seen their form slip domestically.

Dropped points to both Everton and Brentford has effectively handed the title to Liverpool, who will clinch the league crown if the Gunners lose before they beat Leicester laster in the day.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are still fighting to keep their Premier League status, being facing a losing battle.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ipswich vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The match will take place at Portman Road.

Where to watch Ipswich vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports/TNT Sports.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Getty Images

Ipswich vs Arsenal team news

Liam Delap has been struggling with a rib injury of late but expect him to start, even if he may not last the full 90 minutes, and Kalvin Phillips is in a race to be fit to face the Gunners.

In less positive news, Jaden Philogene could face some weeks on the sidelines with a knee picked up against Chelsea and Omari Hutchinson has not shaken off his fitness issues in time to face his former club.

Mikel Arteta will be tempted to make more changes after another full-energy display against Real Madrid. It means the likes of Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko could come in, while Leandro Trossard is pushing to start.


