Ipswich vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
A stunning 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid has booked their first Champions League semi-finals in 16 years, but the Gunners have seen their form slip domestically.
Dropped points to both Everton and Brentford has effectively handed the title to Liverpool, who will clinch the league crown if the Gunners lose before they beat Leicester laster in the day.
Ipswich, meanwhile, are still fighting to keep their Premier League status, being facing a losing battle.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Ipswich vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
The match will take place at Portman Road.
Where to watch Ipswich vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports/TNT Sports.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
Ipswich vs Arsenal team news
Liam Delap has been struggling with a rib injury of late but expect him to start, even if he may not last the full 90 minutes, and Kalvin Phillips is in a race to be fit to face the Gunners.
In less positive news, Jaden Philogene could face some weeks on the sidelines with a knee picked up against Chelsea and Omari Hutchinson has not shaken off his fitness issues in time to face his former club.
Mikel Arteta will be tempted to make more changes after another full-energy display against Real Madrid. It means the likes of Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko could come in, while Leandro Trossard is pushing to start.
Bukayo Saka is set to start a Premier League game since returning from injury, but should keep his place. Riccardo Calafiori is getting closer to a return, but this weekend will come too soon.
Bukayo Saka will be pushing to start the game
Ipswich vs Arsenal prediction
Ipswich need to take points off Arsenal to keep their ever-fading survival hopes alive, so need to come out the traps and test Arsenal, and Liam Delay is more than capable of doing that.
However, that will play right into Arsenal’s hands and they should have little trouble breaking through a leaky defence. This could be an entertaining clash to kick off the day.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Ipswich vs Arsenal match odds
