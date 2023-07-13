Iran President S.E Raisi heads to Zimbabwe

BUSINESS REPORTER

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe today on a State visit meant to cement economic relations between Harare and Tehran.

He becomes the second Iranian President to visit Zimbabwe in 13 years after Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s trip in 2010.

In a statement Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Livit Mugejo said Raisi was scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several memoranda of understanding would be signed as the two nations deepen ties.

Zimbabwe and Iran established diplomatic relations in February 1983.

“Over the years, our bilateral ties have grown tremendously, underpinned by our shared aspirations and mutual support including at international level,” Mugejo said.

Raisi’s State Visit comes on the back of the 8th and 9th sessions of the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation held in August 2022 and February this year respectively.

Iran and Zimbabwe have been supporting Palestine in its conflict with Israel.

Raisi’s visit is part of an African tour that saw the Iranian President visiting Uganda and Kenya yesterday.

It is part of Tehran’s plans to diversify its trade relations, weighed by US sanctions.

President Mnangagwa’s administration is on a re-engagement drive under the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra.

