Is This Nadia Nakai’s New Rapper Boyfriend?

Is This American Rapper Nadia Nakai’s New Rapper Boyfriend? Nadia Nakai has been on the low about her romantic interests lately. The rapper has been keeping her head down and putting all her effort into her music and her new television ventures but does she have a new man in her life?

The Naaa Mean rapper recently took to her Instagram story to share a snap of her cozy at the back of a car with someone who not many expected her to be cozy with. Nadia was lying on American rapper Vic Mensa’s lap in the Instagram story. Could the two rappers be dating?

Check it out here:

The two rappers have collaborated on Nadia’s track Practice off of the deluxe version of her album Nadia Naked II. They also met up in Mensa’s hometown Ghana for the music video shoot for the track which is still soon to be released.

On her recent appearance on the PopCast with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathini she spoke about how the two rappers met through Instagram. She revealed that after commenting on one of Mensa’s posts, he reached out to her saying that he likes her music and that she could share any music that she would love to feature him on.

She then shared Practice and a few other songs with him. The song was already complete but she delayed the release of Practice for Mensa’s verse.

Nadia has been on a steady rise since the start of 2021. The rapper has bagged two television gigs, one as the presenter of a new Channel O show ‘Gen Z’ and another on Honey TV’s ‘The Next Big Trender’ as a judge next to Khanyi Mbau and Nigeria’s Lekan.

She has recently mentioned that she has some upcoming music and upcoming music videos from her album that fans can look forward too. She plans to shoot the music video’s for Chankura and Kreatures.