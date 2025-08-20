24
44
2
40
4
48
3
15
34
8
35
14
31
22
30
23
26
46
49
37
33
39
43
18
25
11
32
1
5
38
29
10
20
16
9
13
Why has Alexander Isak not handed in a transfer request?

Why has Alexander Isak not handed in a transfer request?

2025-08-20Last Updated: 2025-08-20
333 1 minute read

The post was a surprise, reportedly also to the club, but its contents were not; Isak’s intentions have been clear for some time. However, questions remain about how the striker has conducted himself – following advice or not – this summer.

Isak has gone from revered to reviled on Tyneside, as he looks to use any method necessary to get that dream move. Apart from one.

Why has Isak not handed in a transfer request?

Isak says he sees no future for himself at Newcastle due to claims that “promises have been broken” and “trust is lost”. A transfer request appears to be the logical solution having already burnt his bridges with the fans and the club.

Isak has, informally, requested a transfer. However, formally requesting a transfer has some knock-on effects.

Alexander Isak could be hit in the pocket if formally requesting a transfer

Getty Images

It can come in the form of a legal document and would outline a desire to breach the terms of their employment. In some cases, it means forfeiting significant contractual perks, like signing-on fees and loyalty bonuses.

While the reputational damage of handing in a transfer request has little bearing on Isak’s situation – he has already lost large swathes of the Newcastle fanbase – the financial impact would likely have been considered by the player and/or his representatives.

Clubs are also under no obligation to accept a transfer request.


Source link

2025-08-20Last Updated: 2025-08-20
333 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Guglielmo Vicario explains why Tottenham players remain fully remain behind Ange Postecoglou

Guglielmo Vicario explains why Tottenham players remain fully remain behind Ange Postecoglou

2025-03-12
Bukayo Saka: FA expect Arsenal star to report for England duty despite Mikel Arteta injury claim

Bukayo Saka: FA expect Arsenal star to report for England duty despite Mikel Arteta injury claim

2023-10-09
Fulham confirm Tosin Adarabioyo to leave club as Chelsea move beckons

Fulham confirm Tosin Adarabioyo to leave club as Chelsea move beckons

2024-06-05
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2023-08-17
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo