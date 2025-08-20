Why has Alexander Isak not handed in a transfer request?
The post was a surprise, reportedly also to the club, but its contents were not; Isak’s intentions have been clear for some time. However, questions remain about how the striker has conducted himself – following advice or not – this summer.
Isak has gone from revered to reviled on Tyneside, as he looks to use any method necessary to get that dream move. Apart from one.
Isak says he sees no future for himself at Newcastle due to claims that “promises have been broken” and “trust is lost”. A transfer request appears to be the logical solution having already burnt his bridges with the fans and the club.
Isak has, informally, requested a transfer. However, formally requesting a transfer has some knock-on effects.
Alexander Isak could be hit in the pocket if formally requesting a transfer
It can come in the form of a legal document and would outline a desire to breach the terms of their employment. In some cases, it means forfeiting significant contractual perks, like signing-on fees and loyalty bonuses.
While the reputational damage of handing in a transfer request has little bearing on Isak’s situation – he has already lost large swathes of the Newcastle fanbase – the financial impact would likely have been considered by the player and/or his representatives.
Clubs are also under no obligation to accept a transfer request.
It leaves the 25-year-old in an awkward situation. It arguably remains more likely than not that Isak will still be a Newcastle player when the transfer window shuts.
It’s not out of the question that despite everything that’s happened this summer, Isak returns to Newcastle, works his way back into the team, starts scoring goals, and is eventually welcomed back into the hearts of Newcastle fans. Stranger things have happened in football.
