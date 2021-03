It is an irrigation scheme not Lucerne project, govt amends Chilonga Statutory Instrument – Tell Zimbabwe

Beatific

Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI– The under pressure government has

made amendments to the Statutory (SI) 50 of 2021 which effected the removal of

thousands of families in Chilonga paving way for a Lucerne grass project by the

Kwekwe based Dendairy company.

The amendments made yesterday came

through SI 63A of 2021 where some cosmetic changes were

made but the objective remained the same.

The amended SI 50 0f 2021 torched a

storm with the government receiving a lot of punches over the move.

SI 63A of 2021 only deleted some words

where previously the government had gazetted a Lucerne grass project and now

refer to it as just an irrigation scheme.

“It is hereby notified, for general

information, that the communal Land (Setting Aside of Land) (Chiredzi) Notice,

2021, contained errors-

“The statutory instrument is corrected-

(a) By the deletion of the words “Minister of Local Government, Urban and Rural

Development” and the substitution of Minister of Local Government and Public

Works (b) In Section 2 by the deletion of the words “purpose of lucerne

production” and substitution of “establishment of an irrigation scheme,” reads

the correction.

On Friday last week, the Magistrates

Court gave a temporary relief to stop the evictions after the Zimbabwe

Environmental Lawyers Association (ZELA) filed an urgent chamber application

seeking to interdict the government from going ahead with its plan.

Chiredzi South and East Members of

Parliament (MPs) whose people are being affected have refused to comment on the

move.

Chiredzi South MP Denford Masiya told

TellZim News that the matter was way above him and could not comment.

“This is something which is above me as

an MP and I am sorry I cannot comment on that,” said Masiya.

Minister of State for Masvingo

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said no one will be evicted

from their land but rather people will benefit from the project.