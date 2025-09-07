What time does the Italian Grand Prix start? Grid positions, how to watch and weather forecast today
A blistering qualifying performance on Saturday saw the reigning four-time world champion pip Lando Norris to top spot on the grid by seven-hundredths of a second with the fastest lap in Formula 1 history.
Charles Leclerc joins championship leader Oscar Piastri on the second row at Ferrari’s home race, which is always an occasion to remember.
Lewis Hamilton will start in 10th after a five-place grid penalty as he gets his first taste of the event as a Scuderia driver this afternoon, when the team are sporting a one-off livery to mark 50 years since the late Niki Lauda’s first world title triumph.
It was a dream start for Hamilton and Leclerc as they led a surprise Ferrari one-two in Friday’s opening practice session following last weekend’s double retirement at the Dutch Grand Prix, with Norris later clocking the fastest time of the day as he also seeks a swift response from a hugely frustrating afternoon in Zandvoort in which he had to retire late on after suffering engine failure.
What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?
The 2025 Italian Grand Prix takes place today on Sunday, September 7 at the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit in Monza, Italy – AKA ‘the Temple of Speed’.
The race is set for a 2pm BST start time, which is 3pm local time.
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix
TV channel: The Italian Grand Prix is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage of the race itself beginning at 1:55pm, after Grand Prix Sunday.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the race live online via the Sky Go app.
Free highlights: Channel 4 will show free-to-air highlights of the race from 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening.
Italian Grand Prix starting grid
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5. George Russell, Mercedes
6. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
7. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
8. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
10. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari (five-place penalty)
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
13. Carlos Sainz, Williams
16. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17. Franco Colapinto, Alpine
18. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Pit lane: Pierre Gasly, Alpine (new power unit)
Pit lane: Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls (new power unit)
Italian Grand Prix weather forecast
Hot, dry and sunny weather is expected in Monza on race day, with very little chance of rain and high temperatures of around 29 degrees.
