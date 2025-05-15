18
8
48
24
10
32
25
13
14
15
23
26
29
34
33
43
38
30
22
1
3
37
5
44
2
9
11
40
35
49
20
39
31
4
16
46
Italian Open: Jannik Sinner drops just one game to demolish Casper Ruud and reach semi-finals

Italian Open: Jannik Sinner drops just one game to demolish Casper Ruud and reach semi-finals

2025-05-15Last Updated: 2025-05-15
347 Less than a minute


Sinner has breezed into last-four on home soil in his first tournament back after doping ban


Source link

2025-05-15Last Updated: 2025-05-15
347 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Team K League vs Tottenham LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Team K League vs Tottenham LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2024-07-31
Brentford vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

Brentford vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

2023-08-13
Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

2023-08-10
Jim Ratcliffe’s revolution at Man Utd unlikely to start until next summer with ‘some way to go’ on deal

Jim Ratcliffe’s revolution at Man Utd unlikely to start until next summer with ‘some way to go’ on deal

2023-10-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo