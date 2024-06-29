46
4
24
33
23
3
40
35
5
39
11
44
34
15
1
32
16
37
48
8
18
38
14
25
29
49
2
43
22
10
31
9
30
20
13
26
Italy XI vs Switzerland: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Euro 2024 game today

Italy XI vs Switzerland: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Euro 2024 game today

2024-06-29Last Updated: 2024-06-29
342 Less than a minute


The Azzurri have had to make changes as they face tough last-16 test in Berlin


Source link

2024-06-29Last Updated: 2024-06-29
342 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-07-12
From deadwood to impact sub

From deadwood to impact sub

2024-03-26
England see Marcus Smith as genuine full-back option at Rugby World Cup after Chile heroics

England see Marcus Smith as genuine full-back option at Rugby World Cup after Chile heroics

2023-09-25
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

2023-05-24
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo