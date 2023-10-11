Ian Wright claims Ivan Toney would be ‘last piece’ in Arsenal squad as he talks up move for Brentford star

I an Wright has urged Arsenal to make a big-money move for Ivan Toney, believing the striker could be “the last bit in the jigsaw” for the Gunners.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, with the forward returning to training last month and scoring in a recent behind-closed-doors friendly against Como 1907. He is though not able to play competitively until January 17 next year.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, but Brentford are expected to demand up to £80million for their star man should they sell in January. Toney’s contract at the club expires in the summer of 2025.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been tasked with leading the line for the Gunners this season, but have scored just three Premier League goals betwen them and Wright has suggested Arsenal need to add a more clinical edge to their forward options when the transfer window opens.

“You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season – yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away,” Wright told the Stick to Football podcast.

“It’s blatantly obvious for everyone to see that with that focal point and that player that scores that it takes you somewhere else. You can’t question the endeavour of both of these players [Jesus and Nketiah] but in the moments that you look back at the Tottenham game, with the Jesus chance.

“A player of his level, that calibre, to get into that position 1-0 up against Tottenham in the north London derby, those chances have to be buried.”

Arsenal fell just short in the Premier League title race last season but look capable of making another strong push this time, with Mikel Arteta’s side sitting level on points with Tottenham at the top of the table.

That is despite the Gunners not yet being at their best in forward areas this campaign, and Wright feels that bringing Toney to north London could help the club take the final step when it comes to winning major honours.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games,” Wright continued.

“The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw. It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”