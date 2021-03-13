J Molley’s Management Reveals Why He Will Be Taking A Break From Music. J Molley has been consistent with the quality of his work and never compromises on his releases. Much like anyone else, J Molley has announced that he needs to take some time off to focus on his health.

The rapper’s management team, Never Broke recently released a statement on behalf of him addressing concerns around his mental health. J Molley’s team mentioned that they released the statement to avoid any false assumptions or confusions around his mental health.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “Jesse is fine and is currently receiving help, he is intentionally putting all his focus on improving his mental health, with that being said he will be taking a break from social media as well as music in a professional capacity for a while.”

In the statement, Never Broke highlights that J Molley has always been an advocate for mental health and hopes that his absence will spark more conversation around mental health.

View the statement here:

Concerns over J Molley’s mental health were raised after the rapper tweeted some alarming things. The rapper put out tweets saying that he was ready to put a bullet through his head. His last tweet read, “People only care when you’re dead. Just watch“.

Ready to put a bullet through my head. — J Molley (@JMolleyOfficial) March 5, 2021

People only care when you’re dead. Just watch 🙂 — J Molley (@JMolleyOfficial) March 5, 2021

Other rappers in the SA Hip Hop community have expressed the importance of taking care of one’s mental health. Nadia Nakai recently mentioned that an important factor in looking for a manager is looking for someone who will also stop to ask their artist about their mental health because being a rapper is a demanding job.

In 2020 Family Tree CEO Cassper Nyovest also spoke out about his battle with his mental health highlighting that he needed a bit of extra strength.

We wish J Molley all the best!