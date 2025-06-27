Jack Draper exclusive: ‘I belong at the top level — I feel I can do anything and beat the best’

It is a task he will not face until the semi-finals at Wimbledon, as a result of being the fourth seed, but to reach that stage will be challenging enough. Draper has been handed an incredibly difficult draw, potentially facing former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in round two and then Alexander Bublik, a recent winner in Halle and the man who knocked the Briton out of the French Open, in the third round.