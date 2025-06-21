Jack Draper’s dream of maiden home final dashed by Jiri Lehecka at Queen’s Club
Draper was given two code violations in his final service game – the first for taking longer than the regulated 25 seconds between deliveries – before Lehecka dispatched a superb passing forehand winner to tee up two break points – and the second after he had conceded the break, with the Czech ripping a backhand into the corner, causing the second seed to smash his racquet into the advertising hoardings in frustration.
Source link