Jack Draper route to Wimbledon 2025 final: Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner lie in wait

2025-06-28Last Updated: 2025-06-28
365 5 minutes read

The world no4 cemented himself as a top seed for this year’s Championships, with his superb run of form at the back end of 2024 and into 2025 meaning that he could avoid a meeting with world no1 Jannik Sinner and defending champion until at least the semi-finals.

The highlight of Draper’s year so far came at Indian Wells, as he lifted his third tour-level title, and his first Masters 1000 crown in the Californian desert.

Most recently, he was beaten in the semi-finals at his home tournament – Queen’s Club – by Jiri Lehecka, despite being seeded second. Had Draper got through the tricky Czech, he would have earned himself another meeting with Alcaraz, who he beat on the west London grass last year.

Now, Draper finds himself in the top half of the men’s singles draw, joined by Sinner, who is searching for a maiden Wimbledon title, while Alcaraz, the two-time winner at the All England Club, is on the opposite half.

However, the Briton will have his hands full from the very first round when he takes to the hallowed turf of south west London, looking to record a best-ever finish at the grass-court major.

Draper has not progressed past the second round in his career, with his round two defeats coming in 2022 and 2024, against Alex de Minaur and compatriot Cameron Norrie, a former semi-finalist here, respectively.

Round one: Sebastian Baez

First up, Draper has been drawn against the unseeded Argentine Baez.

The Brit is unbeaten against the world no38, beating him twice. Their first encounter came on the Monte Carlo clay in 2023, where Draper came through 6-3 7-5, and the second was at last year’s Adelaide International, with Draper victorious 6-1 6-3 on the Australian acrylic. They have never played each other on grass.

This year, Baez has reached three tour-level finals, in Rio, where he won the title against Alexandre Muller, in Chile where he lost to Laslo Djere, and in Bucharest, where he was beaten by Flavio Cobolli. He has not played a single warm-up tournament on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Based off seeding and record, the veteran Croat Cilic could be Draper’s second-round opponent.

A former finalist at the Championships, Cilic was beaten by Roger Federer in the 2017 showpiece. He is also a two-time winner at Queen’s Club, lifting the trophy in 2012 and 2018.


