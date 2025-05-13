What time is Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz? TV channel and live stream for Italian Open quarter-final
It is Alcaraz who leads the head-to-head record 3-2, coming out on top earlier this year when Draper had to retire from their Australian Open clash, but the Briton got his revenge on his way to winning the title at Indian Wells.
Draper is now into the top five in the world rankings and in career-best form, having reached the final last week in Madrid and backed it up with a strong showing on the Rome clay.
The third seed, like Draper, needed to go the distance to reach the quarter-finals, battling past Karen Khachanov in a tight encounter.
Alcaraz will arrive at Roland Garros later this month as the defending French Open champion, but he has had his preparations disrupted by hamstring and groin injuries, which forced him to miss the Madrid Open.
With the second Grand Slam of the year fast approaching and Wimbledon just a few weeks after that, Draper and Alcaraz will both be keen to make a statement here.
What time is Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz
Draper vs Alcaraz is expected to start at 2pm BST on Centre Court on Wednesday May 14, 2025.
How to watch Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz
TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will feature on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and NOW.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on Wednesday with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
