Jack Grealish fades into oblivion as Man City reach end of an era

On the day Kevin De Bruyne took the soul of the club with him, Grealish was nowhere to be seen – uncertainty lies ahead for all parties

CRAVEN COTTAGE — With a wave and a half-smile, Kevin De Bruyne wandered off into the vast future.

His last 10 minutes in a Manchester City shirt were spent ambling near a game already decided, soundtracked by unfettered adoration.

He soaked up as much attention as his remarkably stable ego could bear, constantly trying to melt back into the sky blue melee before being spat back out by his teammates. Then he was gone.

With him goes the soul and core of a generation. Every iteration of Pep Guardiola’s City has been emotionally and tactically centred on its greatest player, a constant balancing and driving force. This club doesn’t know what it is without him, and will have to learn quickly.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne waves goodbye (Photo: Reuters)

There’s a general presumption City will rally and rebuild and come again. Under an end-of-season sun, they were perfectly passable to beat a Fulham side lacking the necessary motivation to play the best of its intensity-driven football.

Yet by his own admission, Guardiola is no longer at the vanguard of tactical progress, forced to chase rather than pioneer for the first time in a generation.

The framework and systems in place around Guardiola will not allow City to decline and fall to any dramatic extent, but the return of their erstwhile dominance is neither guaranteed nor hugely likely.

Evolving and maintaining an elite football team is really hard. Every year it gets harder. City are at the fag end of one of the greatest cycles of any English club ever. This is a new world which isn’t built around them.

They need new foundational pillars, a new supporting cast, a new identity and spirit. They’ve played an entire season without a specialist left-back. Matheus Nunes is not a right-back, and Rico Lewis doesn’t want to be one.

Erling Haaland is the only designated striker in the squad and appears faintly haunted, as though he’s become aware of his own mortality for the first time and can’t shake the thought.

He spent most of this game swinging his leg near crosses like a hyperactive kid showing off his karate moves, irritating Joachim Andersen without hugely threatening him. His penalty only came after a heartfelt man-feelings pep-talk and bro hug from Ruben Dias.

City losing all three goalkeepers and most of the midfield this summer is not unfathomable. Even Guardiola has a physical expiry date when his contract runs out. It’s unclear whether he has a tactical one too.

The edges of this game were Jack Grealish-tinted after he was not included in the squad. Guardiola was adamant this was enforced by what he perceives as a bloated squad – James McAtee, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis were left out too. That he considers City’s record signing as easily ignored as players of 22, 21 and 19 demonstrates perfectly where Grealish’s future lies.

Considering what this season threatened for City, an FA Cup final, third and Champions League qualification is a positive halcyon outcome – Guardiola compared it to “winning the title”.

There will be no meaningful financial or footballing repercussions to what has largely been the worst season of Guardiola’s managerial career, at least providing suitable conditions for the necessary transformation.

A 10-match unbeaten Premier League run to finish the season shows the initial crisis has been averted at least. But it could still come again.

The most obvious issue is also among the most difficult to remedy: a simmering, thinly concealed vulnerability, fragility at a molecular, individual and team level, especially in defence.

Ten errors leading to a league goal this season is two more than their previous three seasons combined. This squad are so used to control they struggle to cope without it.

City have had a lower average possession this season than in any other since Manuel Pellegrini was in charge. Navigating this shifting world would help resecure the foundations.

Of course, Guardiola either has a three-week summer to make these changes, or a potential seven weeks left of the longest season ever. City’s Club World Cup begins against Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia on 18 June.

The final is on 13 July, 34 days before the Premier League restarts. Oh, and the initial outcome of their 115 charges case is also impending. For De Bruyne, Grealish, Guardiola and the entire City machine, a vast, uncertain future lies ahead.