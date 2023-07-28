Jack Stone Releases His First Independently Produced Single ‘My Obsession’

10 year veteran in the local South African music industry and a passionate lover of, well… passion and artistry. Having featured on massive platforms like Expresso and ETV Sunrise, boasting various charting songs on radio stations across the country, and performing his music alongside some of the biggest names in South African music… Jack Stone is no stranger among the crowd.

“A decade in and the pot has only started boiling” says Jack as he smirks at the thought of his upcoming music and in particular the latest single he releases today titled ‘My Obsession‘. The song is the first independent single released by Jack under his own production wing, featuring his accomplished talent as an audio engineer/music producer and composer/writer.

“The song was written as a gesture of gratitude for receiving uncompromising love from God through times where I really did not deserve it” says Jack, as he elaborates on his journey and the struggles he faces through his personal life, mental health and the understanding or acceptance of all that life offers us. “We all struggle in today’s life with coping mechanisms coupled with the understanding and acceptance of what’s being thrown at us”

Looking forward, we can expect a roll out of songs from Jack all the way into 2024 which will be followed up by an album format of sorts. He also has a few interesting collabs in place with some A list artists and DJ’s, a bunch of shows in the works, and an open eye on the international front for 2024.

Shows to look forward to over the next month or so :

The Winter Wonderland Festival (Ed Bham Foundation) -29thJuly 2023

Jack Stone LIVE at Jan Blohm ART – Blohmhuis Teater – 30th July 2023

