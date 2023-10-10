10
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson expected to feature against Arsenal after wrist surgery

N

icolas Jackson remained in London during the international break to undergo minor surgery on his wrist.

The Chelsea striker had been called into the Senegal squad for their upcoming games against Cameroon and South Sudan but withdrew in a bid to fix the injury.


