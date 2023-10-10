Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson expected to feature against Arsenal after wrist surgery

N icolas Jackson remained in London during the international break to undergo minor surgery on his wrist.

The Chelsea striker had been called into the Senegal squad for their upcoming games against Cameroon and South Sudan but withdrew in a bid to fix the injury.

Jackson had been sporting a split in his past two appearances, the last of which saw him score against Burnley as Mauricio Pochettino’s side secured back-to-back Premier League wins.

The £32m summer signing is expected to be available for the visit of Arsenal to Stamford Bridge after the international break in a big boost for Pochettino.

It has been a hugely frustrating start to life in west London for the Argentine after an array of injuries decimated his options.

Defender Axel Disasi has become the latest concern after pulling out of the France squad due to a “tear in his quad”.

Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Marcus Bettinelli are all remain injured.