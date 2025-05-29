Jaexlynne Makes Noise at American Music Awards – South African rock rebel Jaexlynne turned heads and challenged the industry status quo at this year’s American Music Awards, arriving in an unapologetic homage to early-2000s punk-pop. The outfit, a custom-cropped dress shirt, tie, and towering heels inspired by Gwen Stefani’s iconic era. But this wasn’t just a fashion statement, it was a musical one.

“Rock has been ghosted at the award shows lately,” Jaexlynne said, “so I wore the ghost. Loudly.”

Amid the sea of polished pop and polished production, Jaexlynne’s look and her attitude, delivered a reminder that rock ‘n roll is far from buried. With industry whispers of a rock resurgence, she’s not just predicting the wave, she might be riding its crest.

The teen singer’s rising popularity has been fueled by her gritty vocals, bold visuals, and a Gen Z following that’s hungry for authenticity. Could she be the face of the genre’s next revolution?

One thing’s for sure: Rock may have been snubbed, but Jaexlynne made it impossible to ignore.

