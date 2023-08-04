Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks

J ake Paul returns to the ring and looks to get his boxing career back on track as he takes on Nate Diaz in Dallas this weekend.

The 26-year-old was outclassed earlier this year when he fought Tommy Fury, the first professional boxer Paul has faced, and he is back on more familiar ground this time against ex-UFC fighter Diaz.

Paul already has wins over Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley to his name and now shares a ring with Diaz, who ended his 15-year relationship with the UFC with a win over Tony Ferguson last September.

This will be the 38-year-old’s first professional boxing bout, scheduled to take place over ten rounds after being extended from the initial eight. Should Paul come out on top on Saturday night, his focus will surely turn to the winner of Fury’s fight against KSI later this year.

Typically, a pre-fight brawl erupted during Thursday’s press conference as the two camps squared off.

Paul vs Diaz date, start time, venue and ring walks

The bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 5, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The undercard is expected to get underway at 1am BST early on Sunday morning for UK fight fans, with the ring walks then for the main event likely to come at approximately 4am. As ever though, those timings are subject to change.

Paul vs Diaz fight card/undercard in full

Amanda Serrano defends her undisputed women’s featherweight crown for the first time on Saturday night as she takes on Heather Hardy in the chief support.

The two fought four years and it was Serrano who came out on top, winning by unanimous decision to pick up Hardy’s WBO world title. A win here and a rematch with Katie Taylor will be on the cards next for Serrano.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry

Ashton Sylve vs William Silva

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa

Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens

Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo

Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton

Amanda Serrano is eyeing a rematch with Katie Taylor / Action Images via Reuters

How to watch Paul vs Diaz

TV channel: Paul vs Diaz is being broadcast live on sport streaming service DAZN, which is now available via Sky channel 429 in the UK.

Live stream: The card is a DAZN PPV event, with the one-off price set at £14.99 for fans in the UK.

Live blog: You can follow coverage of the entire card with Standard Sport’s live fight blog on Saturday night!

Paul vs Diaz fight prediction

If there is one thing Paul has shown he can do, it’s beat veteran UFC fighters in a boxing ring. This event falls firmly into that category.

Diaz has had only four fights over the past seven years, losing two of those, and the move to try his hand at boxing is, if social media clips are anything to go by, not an entirely comfortable one for him.

Paul’s limitations were clear against Fury, but this is a step down for him from that bout and one he should be able to win.

It should be an eventful fight, with Diaz not one to go down quietly, but we’re going for Paul to secure a late stoppage.

Paul by knockout, round eight.

Jake Paul can enjoy more success than he did against Tommy Fury / REUTERS

Paul vs Diaz weigh-in results

The fighters will take to the scales on Friday – check back in then for the results!

Paul vs Diaz betting odds

Paul to win: 2/9

Diaz to win: 7/2

Draw: 12/1

Paul to win by KO or TKO: 4/6

Paul to win by points or decision: 11/4

Diaz to win by KO or TKO: 13/2

Diaz to win by points or decision: 15/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).