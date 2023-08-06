Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring tonight as he takes on Nate Diaz in a much-anticipated bout in Dallas. This is a new experience for Paul, having to bounce back from a defeat after he was beaten on points by Tommy Fury when the pair finally met in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and a win is needed here to get his career back on track.
He will be confident of doing so against former UFC star Diaz, with Paul already having victories over the likes of Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley to his name. Should ‘The Problem Child’ extend his professional record to 7-1, the focus will swiftly turn to the winner of Fury vs KSI, which takes place later this year.
For Diaz, this is his boxing debut and he has been typically fiery in the build-up. The 38-year-old has only had four UFC bouts in the past seven years, two of which he has lost, and goes into this fight as very much the underdog. You can follow Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live below!
Live updates
Timings for tonight’s action
The main undercard is expected to get underway at 1am BST tonight (in the early hours of Sunday morning for UK fight fans), with the ring walks for the main event likely to come between 4-4:30am.
As ever though, those timings are subject to change depending on how the undercard goes tonight.
Get the kettle on…
How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
TV channel: Paul vs Diaz is being broadcast live on sport streaming service DAZN, which is now available via Sky channel 429 in the UK.
Live stream: The card is a DAZN PPV event, with the one-off price set at £14.99 for fans in the UK.
Live blog: Or… can follow coverage of the entire card right here with us!
Hello!
Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz!
Here we go again, Paul is back in the boxing ring as he looks to return to winning ways after that defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year. He faces former UFC star Diaz, who is fighting in his first boxing bout tonight.
We’ll have full coverage of the undercard and, of course, the main event that follows from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Stay with us!
Source link