Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring tonight as he takes on Nate Diaz in a much-anticipated bout in Dallas. This is a new experience for Paul, having to bounce back from a defeat after he was beaten on points by Tommy Fury when the pair finally met in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, and a win is needed here to get his career back on track.

He will be confident of doing so against former UFC star Diaz, with Paul already having victories over the likes of Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley to his name. Should ‘The Problem Child’ extend his professional record to 7-1, the focus will swiftly turn to the winner of Fury vs KSI, which takes place later this year.

For Diaz, this is his boxing debut and he has been typically fiery in the build-up. The 38-year-old has only had four UFC bouts in the past seven years, two of which he has lost, and goes into this fight as very much the underdog. You can follow Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live below!