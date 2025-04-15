40
49
11
35
31
39
18
44
13
34
2
25
8
5
30
16
33
43
46
10
4
38
22
23
20
29
32
24
26
14
1
3
9
48
37
15
Jamie Carragher claims one Ruben Amorim decision could lead to Manchester United sack

Jamie Carragher claims one Ruben Amorim decision could lead to Manchester United sack

2025-04-15Last Updated: 2025-04-15
349 Less than a minute


Pundit has urged Amorim to keep faith with his system despite United struggles


Source link

2025-04-15Last Updated: 2025-04-15
349 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon as protesters storm court

Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon as protesters storm court

2023-07-05
Town's Young Player of the Year is 'hungry' for more first team outings with the Hatters

Town's Young Player of the Year is 'hungry' for more first team outings with the Hatters

2024-06-06
Edwards felt every kind of emotion during Luton's thrilling 4-4 draw with Magpies

Edwards felt every kind of emotion during Luton's thrilling 4-4 draw with Magpies

2024-02-03
Breaking :Liverpool crowned EPL Champions

Breaking :Liverpool crowned EPL Champions

2021-03-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo