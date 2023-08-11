1
47
49
50
23
25
35
5
9
8
37
44
45
3
18
32
46
2
7
40
21
30
4
34
38
10
11
16
39
24
26
22
13
15
43
29
31
48
14
20
33

England vs Wales: Jamie George ‘gutted’ as Ben Earl avoids unwanted record

136 2 minutes read


The England hooker set a record for the longest Test career without an international start, with 18 consecutive replacement appearances before his full debut in November 2017.

His Saracens team-mate Ben Earl was quickly closing in on that mark, having racked up 15 caps off the bench since his 2020 Test bow.


Source link

136 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

How to watch Australia vs India: TV channel and live stream for World Test Championship final today

How to watch Australia vs India: TV channel and live stream for World Test Championship final today

Joe Lewis charged with insider trading: What does it mean for Tottenham?

Joe Lewis charged with insider trading: What does it mean for Tottenham?

Tottenham next manager: Ange Postecoglou on interest as Spurs prepare to step up talks

Tottenham next manager: Ange Postecoglou on interest as Spurs prepare to step up talks

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo