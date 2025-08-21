46
Look At Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sexiest Photos Over The Years

Look At Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sexiest Photos Over The Years

2025-08-21Last Updated: 2025-08-21
335 5 minutes read

Jamie Lee Curtis has been turning heads for decades, and it doesn’t appear she’s quite done after she left her fans sweating with her incredible Freakier Friday outfit.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress’ hottest photos over the years.

1983

Source: MEGA

Lee in 1983 while in the U.K.

Curtis was a true fashionista during a U.K. outing in 1983.

1984

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

The actress has already confessed to going under the knife.

Curtis became a head-turner at the 1984 BAFTA Awards, parading her beauty in a vintage makeup look paired with a black, embellished outfit.

The following year, she underwent plastic surgery to reduce the puffiness under her eyes after a cinematographer refused to shoot her while filming Perfect.

“Yeah, I’m not shooting her today,” the cinematographer reportedly said. “Her eyes are baggy.”

Reflecting on the experience, Curtis said she was “so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it,” adding, “I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since. That’s just not what you want to do when you’re 25 or 26.”

She then told 60 Minutes she became a public advocate “to say to women you’re gorgeous and you’re perfect the way you are.”

1988

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

However, the movie star admitted she should have never gotten plastic surgery.

The scream queen literally made everyone scream and drool when she struck a pose during a shoot.

1997

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

She then became an advocate for women to stay away from plastic surgery.

The natural beauty advocate wore minimal makeup at an event in 1997.

1998

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

She has continued to encourage women to embrace their true self.

Wearing a black, form-fitting sleeveless dress, Curtis posed for the cameras after she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1999

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee’s career in Hollywoods spans for decades.

The Halloween actress dazzled in a stunning, floor-length gown at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

2001

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Here she is in 2001, showing off her figure.

While at an event in 2001, Curtis showed her classic beauty in a simple, light gray dress. She accessorized with high heels and a hat made of white and blue balloons.

2002

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee also attended the FBI headquarters in 2002.

The True Lies star proved her beauty was always there when she flaunted her natural beauty while attending an event at the FBI headquarters in New York City in 2002.

2003

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

The movie star has been vocal about aging over the years.

Curtis attended the Wellness Community of West Los Angeles Human Spirit Awards Gala in an all-black outfit and black heels.

2004

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee has continued to rack up the roles too, despite getting up there in age.

For the 76th Academy Awards, Curtis paired her blue strapless dress with her unfiltered elegance.

2005

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

She finally landed her first Oscar for her performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress went for a formal but stylish getup for the 5th Annual Laughing Matters Luncheon in California. She paired her white blazer with black trousers and black shoes at the time, looking effortlessly stunning as she smiled at the photographers.

2007

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee stuns in a tight dress in 2007.

Curtis was the definition of effortless grace at the 2007 Starlight Starbright Children’s Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, California. For the event, she slipped into a body-hugging, knee-length white dress with long sleeves and a square neckline. She completed the all-white look with matching low-heeled pumps.

2008

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee in 2008, rocking heels and a black dress.

In May 2008, the Blue Steel actress stepped out in an all-black ensemble consisting of a knee-length dress and high-heeled pumps.

2009

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

While not a fan of plastic surgery, Lee still goes all out to stand out.

Curtis became her own Barbie at the 2009 Noche de Niños Gala in Beverly Hills, California. She ditched her usual short hairstyle and wore a bright pink wig that contrasted with her long black gown with a plunging neckline.

2010

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

This teal gown is just one example.

Curtis owned her evolving look in a one-shoulder, teal satin gown at the world premiere of You Again in Los Angeles, Calif.

2011

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

But regardless, Lee always turns heads.

In May 2011, Curtis attended a Beauty Culture event in a black, long-sleeved top paired with black trousers and open-toed sandals.

2012

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Here she is at the Women of Distinction Luncheon in 2012.

Born beautiful! The Knives Out actress arrived at the 5th Annual Women of Distinction Luncheon in a black, knee-length dress that emphasized her slim legs. She also rocked a short, gray pixie cut, showing she was aging like a fine wine.

2013

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee stars alongside Lindsay Lohan in ‘Freakier Friday.’

Curtis was still a scene-stealer in a white long-sleeved top and matching pants when she grabbed a to-go drink with a pal in West Hollywood.

2014

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

She recently went viral for her cheeky outfit.

The Freaky Friday actress looked authentically radiant at a 2014 event.

2015

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

She wore a low-cut off-the-shoulder gray top to promote the film, and left fans buzzing.

During the 2015 FOX programming presentation, Curtis looked pure and graceful in a black, long-sleeved dress paired with black strappy heels.

2016

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

‘Happy to help spread the joy that our movie deserves,’ Lee said in response.

Gray hair, don’t care! The Last Showgirl actress defied her age in a timeless outfit when she attended a photocall for Scream Queens at the 2016 PaleyFest.

2017

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee made clear she had wore the viral outfit as her character in the film.

For the Jane premiere, the Anything but Love alum stole the show in a black blazer and matching shirt and trousers. She accessorized with her iconic glasses and a necklace.

2018

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

The photo had fans sweating.

Curtis looked untouched by time at the Halloween premiere in Toronto, Canada, in 2018.

2019

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

The 66-year-old plays Tess Coleman in the film.

Curtis wore the white dress again at a Las Vegas event in 2019.

2020

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

It’s a sequel to 2005′ ‘Freaky Friday.’

In 2020, Curtis attended the SOC Lifetime Achievement Award in a floor-length gown with long sleeves. She posed confidently for the camera, putting one hand on her hip.

2021

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee continues to pump out the films even at 66.

Curtis looked fierce in a red and black leopard print dress during the Halloween Kills premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

2022

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

She is also on ‘The Bear.’

The Bear actress joined the Halloween Horror Nights in 2022, opting for a casual look that consisted of a black statement shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

2023

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee has five projects in the pipeline.

Curtis joined the Project Angel Food Rise in Hollywood, California, in August 2023.

2024

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Curtis’ youthful charm was undeniable during the premiere of The Last Showgirl at the Toronto International Film Festival. For the event, she emphasized her silhouette in a hot red blouse and a black leather midi skirt. She completed the ensemble with black high heels.

2025

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Lee promoting ‘Freakier Friday.’

Curtis looked fresh-faced at the Freakier Friday U.K. premiere in a red cape dress and black heels.


