Look At Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sexiest Photos Over The Years
Jamie Lee Curtis has been turning heads for decades, and it doesn’t appear she’s quite done after she left her fans sweating with her incredible Freakier Friday outfit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress’ hottest photos over the years.
1983
Curtis was a true fashionista during a U.K. outing in 1983.
1984
Curtis became a head-turner at the 1984 BAFTA Awards, parading her beauty in a vintage makeup look paired with a black, embellished outfit.
The following year, she underwent plastic surgery to reduce the puffiness under her eyes after a cinematographer refused to shoot her while filming Perfect.
“Yeah, I’m not shooting her today,” the cinematographer reportedly said. “Her eyes are baggy.”
Reflecting on the experience, Curtis said she was “so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it,” adding, “I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since. That’s just not what you want to do when you’re 25 or 26.”
She then told 60 Minutes she became a public advocate “to say to women you’re gorgeous and you’re perfect the way you are.”
1988
The scream queen literally made everyone scream and drool when she struck a pose during a shoot.
1997
The natural beauty advocate wore minimal makeup at an event in 1997.
1998
Wearing a black, form-fitting sleeveless dress, Curtis posed for the cameras after she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1999
The Halloween actress dazzled in a stunning, floor-length gown at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
2001
While at an event in 2001, Curtis showed her classic beauty in a simple, light gray dress. She accessorized with high heels and a hat made of white and blue balloons.
2002
The True Lies star proved her beauty was always there when she flaunted her natural beauty while attending an event at the FBI headquarters in New York City in 2002.
2003
Curtis attended the Wellness Community of West Los Angeles Human Spirit Awards Gala in an all-black outfit and black heels.
2004
For the 76th Academy Awards, Curtis paired her blue strapless dress with her unfiltered elegance.
2005
The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress went for a formal but stylish getup for the 5th Annual Laughing Matters Luncheon in California. She paired her white blazer with black trousers and black shoes at the time, looking effortlessly stunning as she smiled at the photographers.
2007
Curtis was the definition of effortless grace at the 2007 Starlight Starbright Children’s Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, California. For the event, she slipped into a body-hugging, knee-length white dress with long sleeves and a square neckline. She completed the all-white look with matching low-heeled pumps.
2008
In May 2008, the Blue Steel actress stepped out in an all-black ensemble consisting of a knee-length dress and high-heeled pumps.
2009
Curtis became her own Barbie at the 2009 Noche de Niños Gala in Beverly Hills, California. She ditched her usual short hairstyle and wore a bright pink wig that contrasted with her long black gown with a plunging neckline.
2010
Curtis owned her evolving look in a one-shoulder, teal satin gown at the world premiere of You Again in Los Angeles, Calif.
2011
In May 2011, Curtis attended a Beauty Culture event in a black, long-sleeved top paired with black trousers and open-toed sandals.
2012
Born beautiful! The Knives Out actress arrived at the 5th Annual Women of Distinction Luncheon in a black, knee-length dress that emphasized her slim legs. She also rocked a short, gray pixie cut, showing she was aging like a fine wine.
2013
Curtis was still a scene-stealer in a white long-sleeved top and matching pants when she grabbed a to-go drink with a pal in West Hollywood.
2014
The Freaky Friday actress looked authentically radiant at a 2014 event.
2015
During the 2015 FOX programming presentation, Curtis looked pure and graceful in a black, long-sleeved dress paired with black strappy heels.
2016
Gray hair, don’t care! The Last Showgirl actress defied her age in a timeless outfit when she attended a photocall for Scream Queens at the 2016 PaleyFest.
2017
For the Jane premiere, the Anything but Love alum stole the show in a black blazer and matching shirt and trousers. She accessorized with her iconic glasses and a necklace.
2018
Curtis looked untouched by time at the Halloween premiere in Toronto, Canada, in 2018.
2019
Curtis wore the white dress again at a Las Vegas event in 2019.
2020
In 2020, Curtis attended the SOC Lifetime Achievement Award in a floor-length gown with long sleeves. She posed confidently for the camera, putting one hand on her hip.
2021
Curtis looked fierce in a red and black leopard print dress during the Halloween Kills premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
2022
The Bear actress joined the Halloween Horror Nights in 2022, opting for a casual look that consisted of a black statement shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
2023
Curtis joined the Project Angel Food Rise in Hollywood, California, in August 2023.
2024
Curtis’ youthful charm was undeniable during the premiere of The Last Showgirl at the Toronto International Film Festival. For the event, she emphasized her silhouette in a hot red blouse and a black leather midi skirt. She completed the ensemble with black high heels.
2025
Curtis looked fresh-faced at the Freakier Friday U.K. premiere in a red cape dress and black heels.
