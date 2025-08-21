Look At Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sexiest Photos Over The Years

Curtis became a head-turner at the 1984 BAFTA Awards, parading her beauty in a vintage makeup look paired with a black, embellished outfit.

The following year, she underwent plastic surgery to reduce the puffiness under her eyes after a cinematographer refused to shoot her while filming Perfect.

“Yeah, I’m not shooting her today,” the cinematographer reportedly said. “Her eyes are baggy.”

Reflecting on the experience, Curtis said she was “so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it,” adding, “I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since. That’s just not what you want to do when you’re 25 or 26.”

She then told 60 Minutes she became a public advocate “to say to women you’re gorgeous and you’re perfect the way you are.”