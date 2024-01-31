When the January transfer window closes and the possible deals on deadline day

Premier League football fans will be desperate for a flurry of activity on deadline day after one of the quietest January transfer windows in recent memory.

Done deals have been thin on the ground so far in 2024 but transfer news, gossip and rumours are swirling with the window nearly ready to be slammed shut.

Below we take a look at when the transfer window closes and the Premier League deals that could still get done:

When the January transfer window closes

The transfer window closes for Premier League clubs at 11pm on Thursday 1 February.

This date and time was agreed after talks with the EFL and other major leagues in Europe who also close their winter window on the first day of February.

Deadline day deals to look out for

We are not expecting a major splurge on deadline day, with many Premier League clubs scared off by the recent charges handed out to Everton, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest for alleged breaches of profit and sustainability regulations.

However, a number of clubs will be looking to wheel and deal late into the night in a bid to secure one or two key signings who could push their side on in the second half of the season.

Below is the state of play at every Premier League club, listed in alphabetical order. Read our list of done deals here for all the business completed already.

Kalvin Phillips will be turning out for West Ham after his loan move from Man City (Photo: AP)

Arsenal: Restricted by PSR. Declan Rice signed for a club-record £105m in summer, a contributing factor towards their struggles to afford Ivan Toney this window. Arsenal fans won’t be holding their breath on someone walking through the door capable of swinging the title race in their favour. Linked with Amadou Onana and Victor Osimhen as well but an active summer is much more likely.

Aston Villa: Also restricted by PSR. “If we want to sign someone, we have to let one leave,” Villa boss Unai Emery said. Striker Jhon Duran linked with a move away amid reports club want Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers.

Bournemouth: All quiet on the south coast. Club are not expcted to sell Dominic Solanke, and despite their recent Liverpool defeat, the recent rise up the table under Andoni Iraola makes any transfer in unlikely.

Brentford: Shrewd dealers since their Championship days, Brentford have no need to sell Toney this window. Already signed Sergio Reguilon on loan and 18-year-old Turkey U21 international Yunus Emery Konak this month.

A shock return for Said Benrahma was being reported, although it now looks as though the West Ham playmaker is on his way to Lyon.

The Bees are clearly keen to spend more but their £25m move for 18-year-old Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge appears to have stalled. This is definitely one to watch on deadline day.

Brighton: After signing Valentin Barco, 19, from Boca Juniors for £8m – the next player they’ll slap a £100m pricetag on in a few years – Brighton could yet move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester before the deadline. They will then anticipate summer interest in Evan Ferguson.

Burnley: Hope striker David Datro Fofana can be their saviour up front after joining on loan from Chelsea. Clarets also linked with 21-year-old centre-back Maxime Esteve at Montpellier.

Chelsea: Restricted by PSR and facing investigation over possible breaches. Explains a January of zero incomings and willingness to sell Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja in the final days of this window. Cannot afford Toney or Ferguson but striker search could yet land them on Karim Benzema.

Crystal Palace: Among the clubs that had wanted Kalvin Phillips before he joined West Ham. No PSR concerns but current struggles speak of a club in crisis after fans made their feelings about the regime clear at Arsenal. Signing of Genk full-back Daniel Munoz and proposed move for Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton could quell fan unrest.

Everton: No surprise Everton have had a quiet window. Likely to continue after the club were charged for a second time by the Premier League as they contest their first sanction. The Toffees want £60m for Amadou Onana and £100m for Jarrad Branthwaite, deals that could free up spending money, but are not keen to sell this month. Reportedly interested in Lyon’s Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien.

Fulham: There appear to be PSR limitations as head coach Marco Silva accepted it is “probably going to be a quiet month”. Links with Broja refuse to go away though. Chelsea want £50m but i understands Fulham value him nearer £30m. A loan deal could be the compromise.

Liverpool: Rumours of Liverpool’s interest in Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners continue to bubble away, but otherwise players of the quality Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasers are after come at a premium in January. The centre-back search is likely to heat up in the summer when they start life without Klopp, particularly after Virgil van Dijk hinted his future may also be away from Anfield.

Luton Town: The summer’s lowest spenders were never likely to go big in the mid-season window despite their survival hopes hanging in the balance. They will hope extending Andros Townsend’s deal pays off, while they will eagerly await the possible punishments Everton and Forest could face. Signed Sint-Truidense right-back Daiki Hashioka this week.

Man City: A quiet January after signing Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol for a combined £216m in the summer. Phillips has left on loan and Claudio Echeverri will join from River Plate in the summer, but don’t expect a big name arriving to shore up their treble aspirations.

Man Utd: The striker search continues, but anything happening this window appears unlikely. Ajax’s Brian Brobbey and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee have been mentioned, but with Marcus Rashford on PSG’s summer radar, Anthony Martial set to leave and Mason Greenwood expected to be sold, that could be when the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era truly starts to take shape. Links with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise are probably a summer pursuit, too.

Newcastle: Restricted by PSR – and how. Had wanted Phillips from City but ongoing efforts to comply with regulations have resulted in Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron being linked with transfers away but i understands their business is done for this window.

Nottingham Forest: Charged by the Premier League in January over alleged PSR breaches, not a single incoming so far but among the clubs said to be interested in Krasnodar striker Jhon Cordoba. Orel Mangala is tipped to leave in a £30m deal that could free up funds for the likes of Dortmund winger Gio Reyna, Sporting striker Rodrigo Ribeiro or Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

Sheff Utd: Ben Brereton Diaz signing on loan from Villarreal was Sheffield United’s first arrival of the window before goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and defender Sam Curtis joined as well. That could be that as the Blades target one of the league’s greatest ever escapes.

Tottenham: Steady on, Spurs! Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin for £26.7m from Genoa. Offloading a number of players on loan, including Eric Dier, has helped too, and they may be open to more departures. Notably, the £26.7m spent of Dragusin could be the league’s most-expensive signing this month, a year on from Chelsea paying £106.8m for Enzo Fernandez. Nusa had been linked but he could move to Brentford instead, where there is more chances of game time. Gallagher from Chelsea is another being tipped to move to north London.

West Ham: Signed Phillips on loan and West Ham appear to be trying for more. Linked with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, Al Ittihad’s Jota and Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman, the Hammers could yet sell Benrahma as well.

Wolves: Another club restricted by PSR – hence Julen Lopetegui’s summer exit – Wolves are another Premier League club with a blank next to incomings. Again, another club linked with Chelsea’s Broja.