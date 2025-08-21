Japan charm offensive,Zim’s best shot

Zimbabwe’s latest diplomatic and investment outreach to Japan marks one of the most significant energy charm offensives in recent years.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Energy Minister July Moyo’s high-level mission to Tokyo signals a rare recognition, without credible external partners, Zimbabwe’s electricity crisis will only deepen, dragging the economy further into the dark.

If handled well, this engagement with Japan could become the turning point the nation has long been waiting for.

Japan is not just another suitor in Zimbabwe’s long list of energy partners.

It is home to some of the world’s most respected power companies—Hitachi, Toshiba, and an array of smaller renewable energy innovators.

These firms are not only technically advanced but also globally trusted for their efficiency, transparency, and long-term project delivery.

For a country like Zimbabwe, desperate to stabilise its fragile electricity system, Japan represents a partner of the highest calibre.

The government’s strategy to directly pitch to these firms, offering Zimbabwe as a potential base for localised assembly and regional supply, is commendable.

It reflects forward thinking. In a world where Japanese companies are increasingly seeking competitive labour markets and expanding into emerging economies, Zimbabwe’s offer of lower labour costs and strategic access to the Southern African Power Pool is shrewd.

If executed properly, this could create a mutually beneficial partnership: Japan gains a foothold in southern Africa, while Zimbabwe gains reliable power infrastructure and critical investment.

The urgency is undeniable. Zimbabwe generates between 1,200 and 1,500 megawatts (MW) daily against a demand of roughly 1,800MW. That shortfall has become the chokehold of economic recovery. Mines, which earn the bulk of foreign exchange, are spending fortunes on diesel generators. Manufacturers are losing competitiveness. Small businesses collapse during power cuts. Hospitals, schools, and households are left in despair. Electricity insecurity is the silent crisis draining productivity and morale across the nation.

Japan’s charm offensive deserves commendation because it directly targets the root of the problem: technology and expertise. By visiting factories, engaging directly with Japanese ministries, and learning from Japan’s extensive experience in managing power pools, Zimbabwe is going beyond speeches and moving toward tangible partnerships. This is diplomacy with purpose, and it must be applauded.

But Zimbabwe must also be honest with itself. Japan is a highly cautious investor. It deals in reliability and certainty. Tokyo will not risk its reputation by sinking capital into environments tainted by policy inconsistency, corruption, or weak governance. Zimbabwe’s own track record in energy projects is far from stellar. From the ill-fated Dema diesel power plant to the repeated delays at Hwange, promises have often outweighed delivery. This charm offensive will only bear fruit if Zimbabwe shows it is ready to do business the Japanese way—disciplined, transparent, and accountable.

The recently unveiled Energy Compact, developed with the African Development Bank and World Bank, provides a solid foundation. It aligns with Africa’s goal of universal electricity access by 2030, emphasising renewable energy, climate resilience, and clean cooking. It is exactly the kind of forward-looking framework that appeals to Japanese investors. What is now required is visible political will: reforming ZESA, introducing investor-friendly tariffs, upgrading the dilapidated grid, and depoliticising the sector.

The opportunity is immense.

With Japan’s technology, Zimbabwe could rehabilitate its collapsing transmission infrastructure, scale up renewable energy, and expand industrial capacity. Smaller Japanese firms could drive solar solutions for rural communities.

Technical training exchanges could modernise local expertise. If done right, Zimbabwe could not only meet its domestic demand but also reassert itself as a credible regional energy hub.

This is why Zimbabwe’s Tokyo mission must be seen as more than another foreign trip. It is a chance to reset the country’s energy future with a partner that commands global respect. It is a charm offensive worth applauding because it sends the right signal: that Zimbabwe is looking for serious, credible, and future-oriented partnerships, not quick fixes.

The ball, however, is firmly in Harare’s court.

Japan can provide world-class expertise and financing, but Zimbabwe must deliver the trust and policy stability required to unlock it. If government leaders match their diplomatic charm with domestic reforms, the payoff could be transformational: factories humming, mines expanding, households lit, and hospitals powered.

For once, Zimbabwe must ensure that the promises made abroad translate into megawatts at home. This Japan charm offensive is commendable, but its success will depend entirely on Zimbabwe’s ability to rise to the occasion.

