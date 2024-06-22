26
Japan vs England: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

2024-06-22Last Updated: 2024-06-22
4 minutes read

England are today in Tokyo to face Japan in a one-off summer Test match.

Steve Borthwick’s side have two tough clashes against the formidable New Zealand to come in Dunedin on July 6 and Auckland on July 13, as as part of their preparation take on the Brave Blossoms on Japanese soil – scene of the 2019 World Cup, where they lost agonisingly to South Africa in the final in Yokohama.

The presence of Eddie Jones back as Japan head coach adds another intriguing subplot to Saturday’s showdown, with the former long-serving England boss having been confirmed in the role back in December only two months after resigning from Australia following a dismal World Cup campaign.


