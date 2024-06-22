Japan vs England: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, venue, odds today
England are today in Tokyo to face Japan in a one-off summer Test match.
Steve Borthwick’s side have two tough clashes against the formidable New Zealand to come in Dunedin on July 6 and Auckland on July 13, as as part of their preparation take on the Brave Blossoms on Japanese soil – scene of the 2019 World Cup, where they lost agonisingly to South Africa in the final in Yokohama.
The presence of Eddie Jones back as Japan head coach adds another intriguing subplot to Saturday’s showdown, with the former long-serving England boss having been confirmed in the role back in December only two months after resigning from Australia following a dismal World Cup campaign.
England have named a strong side to face Japan and will want to make a statement in advance of that series in New Zealand, having followed up their shock run to the World Cup semi-finals in France in the autumn with an improved Six Nations performance in which they spoiled Ireland’s dreams of back-to-backs Grand Slams before almost overcoming France in a last-day thriller in Paris.
They also edged out early wins over Italy and Wales before being bested again by Scotland in the Calcutta Cup, having seen influential captain Owen Farrell stand down from international duty in a bid to prioritise his mental health.
Japan – who also have Georgia and Italy on their summer schedule before a tricky autumn series in which they play New Zealand, France and England again, this time at Twickenham – beat Tonga last summer to go with losses to Samoa, Fiji and Italy, going on to finish third in their pool at the World Cup to ensure qualification for the 2027 tournament.
The Brave Blossoms beat both Chile and Samoa, though lost to Argentina and fell to a scrappy 34-12 defeat by England in Nice, where Lewis Ludlam, Courtney Lawes, Freddie Steward and Joe Marchant all scored tries to go along with 14 points from the boot of George Ford.
Japan vs England date, kick-off time and venue
Japan vs England takes place today, Saturday June 22, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 2:50pm local time – which is 6:50am BST in the UK.
The game will be held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.
How to watch Japan vs England
TV channel: Japan vs England will not be available to watch live on television in the UK, the first time in decades that a Red Rose international has not been broadcast on TV on these shores.
Live stream: However, the game is available to watch online via RugbyPass TV – World Rugby’s free online streaming platform.
Viewers will need to create an account before watching along either via their website or in the app, where you can cast to your TV via Chromecast or Airplay.
Highlights and a full replay will be available via RugbyPass TV, while highlights will also be shown on the official England Rugby YouTube channel.
Live blog: You can follow all the action as it happens live on Saturday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.
Japan vs England team news
Jamie George captains England on tour for the first time, having been made skipper after Farrell’s decision to step back from international duty.
He leads a strong team in Tokyo, joined in the front row by Bevan Rodd and veteran tight-head Dan Cole.
George Martin joins Maro Itoje at lock, with Chandler Cunningham-South earning a maiden Test start in the back row alongside new vice-skipper Ben Earl and Sam Underhill.
George Furbank keeps his place at full-back with Steward not even on the bench, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman on the wings as Henry Slade partners Ollie Lawrence in midfield.
Alex Mitchell is the starting scrum-half, backed up by Harry Randall instead of Ben Spencer. Sale wing Tom Roebuck is poised to earn his first senior England cap from the bench, where he is joined by fit-again Sharks team-mate Tom Curry.
England are also without the likes of Ellis Genge this summer, with six uncapped players in the wider tour squad in Roebuck, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Baxter, Luke Northmore, Gabriel Oghre and Joe Carpenter.
Japan have named a very inexperienced team as Jones switches his attention to youth, with Waseda University student Yoshitaka Yazaki – who has yet to make his first-class debut – handed a shock start at full-back.
Captain Michael Leitch, centre Dylan Riley and scrum-half Naoto Saito are the only three players starting who also began Japan’s last World Cup game against Argentina in October.
Japan XV: Yazaki; Naikabula, Riley, Osada, Nezuka; Lee, Sato; Mohara, Harada, Takeuchi; Waqa, Dearns; Leitch (c), Costley, Makisi
Replacements: Sakate, Miura, Tamefusa, Saumaki, Yamamoto, Fujiwara, Matsuda, Tua
England XV: Furbank; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Lawrence, Freeman; M Smith, Mitchell; Rodd, George (c) Cole; Itoje, Martin; Cunningham-South, Underhill, Earl
Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, T Curry, Randall, F Smith, Roebuck
Japan vs England head to head (h2h) history and results
England have never previously lost to Japan in eight previous meetings between the two nations.
Their most recent clash was at the Rugby World Cup in Nice last September, when England ran in four tries in a scrappy 34-12 pool stage victory.
Japan vs England prediction
How England would love to get one over on old boss Jones this weekend.
This is the first time they have come up against the outspoken Australian since he was sacked by RFU bosses following seven years in charge at Twickenham in December 2022.
After an improved Six Nations and impressive World Cup that busted all expectations that had sunk so low after such a woeful summer, England have to keep evolving and building under Borthwick in another new cycle.
They are missing a lot of experience this summer both in terms of retired players, overseas absentees and injuries, but rugby challenges do not come much tougher than battling the All Blacks in New Zealand and it is essential they have the best possible preparations if they are to spring a shock in the Land of the Long White Cloud next month.
That starts with what has to be a commanding win over a very inexperienced Japan team beginning a new era with Jones back at the helm, provided they cope with what are expected to be extremely hot and humid conditions in Tokyo, where temperatures will be around 30 degrees celsius.
England to win by at least 15 points.
