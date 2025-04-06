Japanese Grand Prix 2025: Start time, grid positions, how to watch and weather forecast today
Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start from pole position in the Japanese Grand Prix after turning in the top time in qualifying on Saturday in his final attempt.
Lando Norris of McLaren will start alongside on Sunday with teammate Oscar Piastri on the second row with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.
Verstappen claimed the pole on his final lap, setting a lap-record for the Japanese circuit of 1 minute 26.983 seconds. It was his 41st pole.
Verstappen was asked how this ranked among his many accomplishments in F1.
When is the Japanese Grand Prix?
Japanese Grand Prix full schedule
Here is the full weekend schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix:
- Practice 1: 3.30am BST on Friday, April 4
- Practice 2: 7am BST on Friday, April 4
- Practice 3: 3.30am BST on Saturday, April 5
- Qualifying: 7am BST on Saturday, April 5
- Race: 6am BST on Sunday, April 6
Japanese Grand Prix 2025 grid positions
The grid positions are listed below.
Where is the Japanese Grand Prix?
The Japanese Grand Prix will be held at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan.
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix
TV channel: In the UK, you can watch live coverage of the entire race weekend on Sky Sports F1, with much of the event also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Free-to-air highlights of the race are available on Channel 4 on Sunday afternoon.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch every session from Shanghai live online via the Sky Go app.
Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast
After the chaos of Round One in Melbourne, there is more weather drama to come as rain is forecast on race day in Japan. Fear not; there will be no dramatic deluge, but showers are forecast for the morning of the race with a slim chance of showers during, which may force some interesting strategy decisions.
Race day will be warm, though, with temperatures ranging from 11C to 18C.
To further complicate matters, there will be no wet running ahead of the race as Suzuka is set for dry, sunny conditions throughout all of free practice and qualifying. Those fans attending the race will be treated to temperatures as high as 16C and no lower than 6C.
