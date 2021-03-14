Jazmine Sullivan Debuts ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ Video
New phone, who is this?
Jazmine Sullivan heads into the weekend with the retro video for “Pick Up Your Feelings.” Looking glamorous in a feathery white outfit, the Philly songstress takes the stage at a lounge with her band, including Adam Blackstone, performing to an empty house except for her love interest. He eventually approaches the stage while smoking a cigar as Jazmine delivers a rousing performance.
“Boy you had your fun / But I had enough / Now I’m really done / I deserve so much more than you gave to me,” she sings.
“Pick Up Your Feelings” is a standout off Jazmine’s latest album Heaux Tales. The conceptual project, which was released in January, features appearances from Anderson .Paak, Ari Lennox, and H.E.R.
Meanwhile, the #JazmineSullivanRiffChallenge has taken over TikTok, with fans attempting to channel Jazmine’s powerhouse vocals.