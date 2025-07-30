Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Transformation: Before & After Photos

Hewitt made a rare public outing at the July 14 premiere of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer. She hit the red carpet in a form-fitting dress embellished with beads and sparkly heels.

While she earned praise for her “naturally gorgeous body” and confidence, she had previously dealt with plastic surgery rumors online.

“Aging in Hollywood is really hard because you can’t do anything right,” Hewitt said in a December 2023 episode of the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast.

She continued: “And then another place was like, ‘She’s unrecognizable and so she’s gone to filters because she doesn’t want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.’ And I was like, ‘This is crazy, right?'”

Hewitt shared a similar sentiment when she addressed the speculation about her “different facial features.”

“So many people said I look different. I look the same as always. Couldn’t look more natural…Filters don’t change you that much,” she shared on Instagram Story in September 2023.

The Ghost Whisperer star then reminded people to let others “be filtered or unfiltered.”

Hewitt, who recalled being “sexualized” as a young star, continued: “Be good. Be kind. Spread love.”