Jesse Williams Condemns Police Brutality In Moving Speech at 2016 BET Awards | BET Awards 2020
For his work to uplift the Black Lives Matter movement, Jesse Williams was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award at the 2016 BET Awards. In his speech, he condemns police brutality, white supremacy, and more on the treatment Black people in America.
