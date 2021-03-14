Jesse Williams Condemns Police Brutality In Moving Speech at 2016 BET Awards | BET Awards 2020



For his work to uplift the Black Lives Matter movement, Jesse Williams was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award at the 2016 BET Awards. In his speech, he condemns police brutality, white supremacy, and more on the treatment Black people in America.
#JesseWilliams #BETAwards2020 #BETAwards20 #BlackLivesMatter

SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG

#JesseWilliams #BETAwards #BETAwards2016

Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content!

Connect with BET
Web: http://www.BET.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET
Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET

Related Articles

ZimDancehall

VIDEO: ENZO ISHALL – CHIDAVADO

Takeign – Blew My Mind (Ema Plan Ten ) Album 2020 Zim Hip Hop

Top Guidelines Of Starboy TV – Home – Facebook

POPPINJHONHBK|@uniqueshine87 freestyle dance | SOUTH AFRICAN HIP HOP DANCE

© ZiFM Stereo 2021, Powered By  |  AB Comms Technical
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo