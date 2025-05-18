Jim Ratcliffe should be ashamed of Man Utd’s FA Cup final defeat

WEMBLEY — It is fast becoming an annual game of Where’s Wally? to accompany Manchester United in a Women’s FA Cup final. Has Sir Jim Ratcliffe bothered to turn up to this one?

Last year, it was United dishing out a drubbing to Tottenham Hotspur. Ratcliffe missed that one, despite being in London hours earlier for a marathon, because he was haring back up to Old Trafford for a run-of-the-mill men’s match.

If the backlash was chastening, it didn’t stick. Twelve months on, co-chair Avram Glazer took it all in next to chief executive Omar Berrada as Chelsea gave an unmistakable showing of what is required if United are to get anywhere close to their dominance of the English game.

United’s co-chairman Avram Glazer and chief exec Omar Berrada watch on at Wembley (Photo: AFP)

So as Sonia Bompastor leapt in delight as the third goal without reply went in, the sight of United’s staff, hands on hips, staring towards an emptying red half of Wembley ought to trouble the club’s hierarchy.

The Glazers’ sudden interest is welcome if belated, the family who for many years ensured the club did not have a women’s team in a mercilessly short-sighted cost-cutting exercise that even Ratcliffe has not yet dreamt up.

The Ineos chief has made it abundantly clear he will never prioritise this team, whom he described as a “smaller issue” than the men’s team. The sum of his interaction with the club’s female staff seems to be sacking a few of the ones who work around the training ground, and cancelling the 2024 women’s team’s awards do without deigning to inform anyone. They found out on Twitter.

That, in a nutshell, is why blue is still the colour, and Chelsea’s Treble-winners are the history-makers.

For about 15 minutes, Grace Clinton weaved enough inspiration into the midfield to suggest this might at least be a contest. These are players who are having to punch above their weight.

All season no one has epitomised that better than Phallon Tullis-Joyce; with the unenviable task of replacing Mary Earps, she has starred in goal for United. At Wembley she was reduced to refusing to give over the ball after Celin Bizet had conceded the penalty with a trailing leg wiping out Erin Cuthbert. Sandy Baltimore was undeterred.

The gulf between these two teams – in the WSL, it ended as an unbridgeable 16 points though United at least qualified for the Champions League – was not the only reason United allowed this final to get away from them.

Marc Skinner kicked every ball in frustration but will surely weigh up the call not to start Ella Toone, United’s Player of the Season. The plan was that she would inject a sparkle of life late on and United did look more fluid after her half-time introduction. Good news for a watching Sarina Wiegman but too little, too late for her team on the day.

Skinner for his part was left batting away questions about Ratcliffe’s absence.

“I don’t know why Jim wasn’t here so I can’t give you that answer,” he said.

“We were really well represented. Omar was there, the Glazer family and technical director Jason [Wilcox] was as well. Those are the people I deal with every day.

“The reality is it’s the investment in the team that needs to happen, not the visibility. As long as our team is being invested in. We need to close that gap. Omar is a key player in what we do. Jason is a key player in the football side and they were here.

“I understand the angle, I don’t know the reason why Jim wasn’t here. As long as the club continues to invest to close the gap, that’s still showing support. I feel the support, we need to show it in the right way in the summer.”

A press officer then intervened to prevent any further questions about Ratcliffe.

By contrast it has been a dream 10 days for Chelsea, who confirmed their status as the WSL’s first Invincibles, before landing a £20m investment for a 10 per cent stake from Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. He greeted every player as they received their medals in the royal box.

The American, who is married to tennis superstar Serena Williams, has a track record of going big on women’s sport and promises to take Chelsea to the next level – shorthand at Kingsmeadow for winning the Champions League.

Perhaps if Ratcliffe were watching, he might make the counter-point that Skinner was able to throw on a forward with Melvine Malard’s CV. Nevertheless it was Bompastor’s substitution that put the game beyond doubt, Catarina Macario’s thundering header preceding Baltimore’s second in injury time.

One, two, three goals. One, two three trophies – it will be years before United can even dream of it.