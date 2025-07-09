24
43
37
11
9
46
34
48
8
30
18
10
33
32
25
20
3
26
35
15
22
23
2
4
5
49
38
31
40
16
1
44
39
14
13
29
'Sorry': Joao Pedro reacts after scoring first Chelsea goals in Club World Cup win over Fluminense

'Sorry': Joao Pedro reacts after scoring first Chelsea goals in Club World Cup win over Fluminense

2025-07-09Last Updated: 2025-07-09
357 Less than a minute


Chelsea’s new signing previously played for Fluminense and refused to celebrate against his former club


Source link

2025-07-09Last Updated: 2025-07-09
357 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Why are the Lionesses wearing black armbands tonight? Teams pay tribute to late Blades midfielder Maddy Cusack

Why are the Lionesses wearing black armbands tonight? Teams pay tribute to late Blades midfielder Maddy Cusack

2023-09-22
Barry Hearn insists Crucible will lose World Snooker Championship after 2027 unless ‘respect’ is shown

Barry Hearn insists Crucible will lose World Snooker Championship after 2027 unless ‘respect’ is shown

2025-04-25
Andy Murray pays emotional tribute to gran after missing funeral to give Great Britain lead in Davis Cup

Andy Murray pays emotional tribute to gran after missing funeral to give Great Britain lead in Davis Cup

2023-09-15
Lockyer thanks Luton fans and ‘amazing’ Hatters boss Edwards

Lockyer thanks Luton fans and ‘amazing’ Hatters boss Edwards

2023-06-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo