5
49
24
2
14
15
10
4
29
22
26
39
35
30
8
38
25
43
1
33
11
9
23
13
46
18
37
16
48
31
44
20
34
3
32
40
Chelsea: Joao Pedro shirt number confirmed ahead of potential Club World Cup debut

Chelsea: Joao Pedro shirt number confirmed ahead of potential Club World Cup debut

2025-07-03Last Updated: 2025-07-03
345 Less than a minute


Brazilian follows in the footsteps of a current Chelsea favourite


Source link

2025-07-03Last Updated: 2025-07-03
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Reading vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch WSL title decider on TV in UK today?

Reading vs Chelsea live stream: How can I watch WSL title decider on TV in UK today?

2023-05-27
Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe latest qualification standings after Rory McIlroy beats Justin Rose at Masters

Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe latest qualification standings after Rory McIlroy beats Justin Rose at Masters

2025-04-15
Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup

Tottenham XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup

2025-02-09
Olympics 2024: When every gold medal will be won during Paris Games

Olympics 2024: When every gold medal will be won during Paris Games

2024-07-29
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo