England: Latest Jofra Archer comeback a boost for T20 defence, but on one condition

Every facet of England’s 50-over side was exposed during last year’s disastrous World Cup defence, but their Archer-less bowling particularly so. In T20 cricket, they have made a better, cleverer fist of hiding their attack’s deficiencies and, in a squad stacked with all-rounders, Buttler will likely go into each game of the World Cup with seven nicely varied bowling options up his sleeve. Even so, in a tournament when bat is expected to dominate ball, having four overs of Archer would offer enviable wiggle room.