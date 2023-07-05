Millwall owner John Berylson dies aged 70 after tragic accident

The American businessman became involved with The Lions in 2006 and has overseen two promotions to the Championship since replacing Stewart Till as chairman in 2007.

The Championship club posted a message on their Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

“It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson,” it read.

“John, who turnned 70 last month, lost his life in a tragic accident on Tuesday morning and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with his wife Amy and three children – Jennifer, James and Elizabeth – and the rest of the Berylson family.

“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have know him. He was truly a great man, incredibly devoted to his family and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth and kindness.

“He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experience to help people.”

The English Football League tweeted: “The EFL is shocked and saddened by the news and sends its deepest condolences to John’s family and everyone connected with Millwall.”

Former Millwall defender Alan Dunne, who made almost 350 appearances for the club, also posted a tribute.

“My deepest condolences to not only my Chairman for many years but also friend,” Dunne said on Twitter.

“John was a gentleman who put Millwall back on the map. What he has done for the club will always be remembered and can only thank him for everything he done for me and MILLWALL. Rip JB.”