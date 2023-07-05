18
Millwall owner John Berylson dies aged 70 after tragic accident

The American businessman became involved with The Lions in 2006 and has overseen two promotions to the Championship since replacing Stewart Till as chairman in 2007.

The Championship club posted a message on their Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

“It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson,” it read.


