John Mushayavanhu appointed new RBZ governor

BUSINESS REPORTER

President  Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed  FBC Holdings Limited Group CEO, Dr John Mushayavanhu, as the new  governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

He will replace  Dr John Mangudya whose  second term  ends  in April next year.

Dr Mangudya  will become CEO of the newly established Mutapa Investment Fund.

The announcement was made on Friday by Dr  Martin Ruswaya, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet.

“His Excellency the President has in terms of Section 8 (b) (1) of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act [Chapter 22:20] appointed Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya to the post of CEO of the Mutapa Investment Fund. Dr. Mangudya’s 10-year term of office at the helm of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ends on 30 April  2023. Dr. Mangudya shall be succeeded by Dr. John Mushayavanhu as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,” reads part of the Rushwaya statement.

 


136 1 minute read
