Johnny Drille – “Bad Dancer Lyrics” (+ Performance Video) « tooXclusive

Johnny Drille – "Bad Dancer Lyrics"
Johnny Drille – “Bad Dancer Lyrics”
LYRICS
Verse
What a beautiful day
Whenever I see your face
Throw my worries away
As I hold you in my arms
How happy you make me feel babe
You fit perfectly with me baby
You have my heart you keep it safe
Chorus
I’m a bad dancer but I’d love to take you slow dancing
Into the starry night
And I’ll hold you so tightly
And whisper into your ears
That you’re beautiful and heavenly
Baby you are my song
Hope the music never stops, Cos I’m deep in love.
Verse 2
I’ve been a better man
Since I got you girl in my life
You’re so much more than I asked God for
How did I get you girl in my life
How happy you make me feel babe
You fit perfectly with me baby
You have my heart you keep it safe
Chorus
I’m a bad dancer but I’d love to take you slow dancing
Into the starry night
And I’ll hold you so tightly
And whisper into your ears
That you’re beautiful and heavenly
Baby you are my song
Hope the music never stops
Bridge
Girl I’m begging you would you (Love me now)
Tomorrow too far away (Love me now)
Girl don’t wait no longer just (Love me now)
Baby Love me now Baby (Love me)
My baby love me now
We don’t have eternity (Love me now)
Girl be my iyawo mi (Love me now)
Okwima echi dianya (Love me now)
Baby (Love me now)
Chorus
I’m a bad dancer but I’d love to take you slow dancing
Into the starry night
And I’ll hold you so tightly
And whisper into your ears
That you’re beautiful and heavenly
Baby you are my song o
Hope the music never stops
Cos..
I’ve been a better man
Since I got you, girl, in my life, life, life
Johnny Drille – "Bad Dancer Lyrics"
“Johnny Drille – “Bad Dancer Lyrics” (+ Performance Video)”,