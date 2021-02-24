Johnny Drille – “Bad Dancer Lyrics” (+ Performance Video) « tooXclusive

Johnny Drille – “Bad Dancer Lyrics”



Verse

What a beautiful day

Whenever I see your face

Throw my worries away

As I hold you in my arms

How happy you make me feel babe

You fit perfectly with me baby

You have my heart you keep it safe

Chorus

I’m a bad dancer but I’d love to take you slow dancing

Into the starry night

And I’ll hold you so tightly

And whisper into your ears

That you’re beautiful and heavenly

Baby you are my song

Hope the music never stops, Cos I’m deep in love.

Verse 2

I’ve been a better man

Since I got you girl in my life

You’re so much more than I asked God for

How did I get you girl in my life

How happy you make me feel babe

You fit perfectly with me baby

You have my heart you keep it safe

Chorus

I’m a bad dancer but I’d love to take you slow dancing

Into the starry night

And I’ll hold you so tightly

And whisper into your ears

That you’re beautiful and heavenly

Baby you are my song

Hope the music never stops

Bridge

Girl I’m begging you would you (Love me now)

Tomorrow too far away (Love me now)

Girl don’t wait no longer just (Love me now)

Baby Love me now Baby (Love me)

My baby love me now

We don’t have eternity (Love me now)

Girl be my iyawo mi (Love me now)

Okwima echi dianya (Love me now)

Baby (Love me now)

Chorus

I’m a bad dancer but I’d love to take you slow dancing

Into the starry night

And I’ll hold you so tightly

And whisper into your ears

That you’re beautiful and heavenly

Baby you are my song o

Hope the music never stops

Cos..

I’ve been a better man

Since I got you, girl, in my life, life, life

