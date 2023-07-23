50
32
38
47
45
22
34
20
26
25
39
13
30
44
5
29
7
10
46
35
8
49
33
23
9
21
3
48
14
16
2
37
11
18
40
4
24
15
31
43
1

Jonas Vingegaard secures second successive Tour de France title as Britain’s Adam Yates makes podium

136 3 minutes read


J

onas Vingegaard set his sights on further domination after securing his second successive Tour de France crown while Jordi Meeus won the final stage in a photo finish on the Champs-Elysees.

Vingegaard’s defence of his title was all but assured after Wednesday’s stage over the Col de la Loze, and he celebrated arm-in-arm with his Jumbo-Visma team-mates as they crossed the line together in the French capital.


Source link

136 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama selected by San Antonio Spurs with first pick

NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama selected by San Antonio Spurs with first pick

Why England won’t change their wicketkeeper in the Ashes

Why England won’t change their wicketkeeper in the Ashes

David Moyes rules Gianluca Scamacca out of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina

David Moyes rules Gianluca Scamacca out of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo