Joshua Buatsi May 15 Return Undercard To Feature Two Big European Title Fights

World In Sport has learned that Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing will promote two European title fights on May 15 in London with no fans in attendance. Richards vs De Carolis and McCarthy vs Jur will likely take place on the undercard of rising light-heavyweight sensation Joshua Buatsi’s next outing.

Joshua Buatsi Headlined his first show in his last fight when he stopped Croatia’s Marko Calic in the seventh round after being outboxed early. He was due to return in December on the Joshua-Pulev undercard but an eye injury meant he had to wait until 2021 to return. He now gets to build his profile by headlining another card live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

The Joshua Buatsi-led show is likely to be the last Matchroom UK event without some fans as Government protocols mean that from the 17th of May limited number of spectators (25%) will be allowed in venues. From the 21st of June, with all being well; we could see 100% of spectators back at arenas and stadiums in the country.

The Opponent for Joshua Buatsi is yet to be decided but Australian Blake Caparello has been mentioned heavily and he returns this Saturday. If he gets through his WBA Oceania title fight he may box Joshua Buatsi in 9 weeks time. Buatsi-Caparello could be a WBA Title Eliminator with Buatsi #2 and Caparello #3.

Richards vs De Carolis: Vacant European Super Middleweight Title

German super middleweight Leon Bauer (17-0-1) pulled out of the fight for the vacant EBU title against Italian Giovanni De Carolis (28-9-1). As a result, the next available challenger Lerrone Richards was offered the opportunity and agreed to take place. Purse Bids were meant to take place on January 20 but Matchroom Boxing and Buccione Boxing Team reached a deal beforehand.

That deal was for Matchroom Boxing to promote the event in April/May in the UK. This fight was originally meant to take place April 24/ May 1 on the blockbuster PPV show planned but will instead take place May 15 on the Joshua Buatsi Undercard.

Lerrone Richards had a terrific 2019 which started when he successfully claimed the Commonwealth title against Tommy Langford. The momentum was continued with a split-decision victory against Lennox Clarke to add the British title to his collection.

After signing with Matchroom in late 2020 and making his Matchroom debut over 8 rounds in December on the Saunders-Murray Undercard, he plans to step-up the levels and looks for a world title shot in the near future. But the next step is a European title shot against veteran Giovanni De Carolis.

McCarthy vs Jur: First Defence of Tommy McCarthy’s European Crown

Tommy McCarthy claimed the vacant European cruiserweight title against Belgium’s Bilal Lagoone on the Usyk-Chisora PPV Undercard on October 31. With McCarthy eyeing a big world level fight at some point in the future he hopes to stay busy and build his WBC #7, IBF and WBA #10 world rankings on May 15.

He has a mandatory challenger in Poland’s Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (58-4) but has requested a voluntary defence against Romanian Alexandru Jur (19-4). Jur is not ranked with any governing body and has no notable wins although he has previously held the European Union and several WBC cruiserweight titles.

Jur is a simple defence for McCarthy on the Joshua Buatsi undercard and is likely a ‘stay busy fight before removing into a big fight as Jur w likely won’t cause him too many problems and McCarthy may look very impressive in his performance.

Joshua Buatsi vs TBA, Lerrone Richards vs Giovanni De Carolis, Tommy McCarthy vs Alexandru Jur: May 15 on Sky Sports and DAZN