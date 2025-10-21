West Ham target wants January move away from Man Utd

The forward is popular among fans and in the dressing room but is often overlooked by Ruben Amorim

West Ham are preparing a January loan move for disgruntled Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Despite United being reluctant to let him leave, Zirkzee is unhappy about his lack of game time, with £200m worth of new forwards ahead of him in the pecking order at Old Trafford. The Netherlands international is not agitating for a move per se, but is understood to be open to exploring his options come January.

The i Paper has been told the club’s hierarchy share Ruben Amorim’s view that nobody is allowed to leave in January, whether Zirkzee or the similarly frustrated peripheral figure Kobbie Mainoo.

Kobbie Mainoo is another player keen to move on from Old Trafford (Photo: Getty Images)

However, two separate sources have told The i Paper that West Ham have not been put off and will try to bring Zirkzee to the capital, most likely on loan until the end of the season.

Amorim is in no rush

United are not under any pressure to sell, having generated more money than ever before from player sales in the summer.

Three Italian clubs, one of whom is known to be Roma, are keeping tabs on the situation too.

There is the belief that United could allow Zirkzee to leave on loan in order to further his development, if the player becomes more agitated, with a view to bringing him back next season when Amorim’s side may have a more congested fixture list.

One problem United have not had to navigate for 12 years is the lack of European football this term, and a first-round Carabao Cup exit means they are playing once a week for the majority of the campaign.

Amorim is unwilling to let any players leave before January (Photo: Getty Images)

That gives players ample time to recover and thus lessens the need for normal squad rotation. Ordinarily, Zirkzee would get some game time in the cups. Yet with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo settling in well, and Amorim preferring Mason Mount in one of his No 10 roles, the 24-year-old is yet to start a single match across all competitions this season.

The fans are on his side

Zirkzee has come a long way from being booed by his own supporters in December last year when substituted in the first half against Newcastle. The fleet-footed forward is now popular among fans after being one of the few to perform admirably as last season went from one disaster to the next.

He is understood to be a popular figure in the dressing room, with his wild celebrations after United’s galvanising victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday hardly the conduct of a player wanting to seek pastures new.

Further long spells on the bench in a World Cup year may change Zirkzee’s outlook. No decision has been made by either the club or player at this stage. One major injury to any of the forward line will enhance the need for more cover.

Should Zirkzee depart, Danish youngster Chido Obi could be recalled to the senior squad, having broken into the first team and impressed last term.

West Ham are so interested because they are the second-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League so far this season, with six goals from eight matches. United are often reluctant to sanction a loan move to a Premier League rival, but if they continue their recent improvement and march back up the table, allowing Zirkzee to head to the London Stadium is more likely to be considered.

As for Mainoo, he already asked to leave United on loan in the summer, a move blocked by the club. He is set to try again in a few months’ time if he spends more time next to Zirkzee on the sidelines.