Joyce vs Hrgovic LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

It will be a tough test for Joyce. ‘The Juggernaut’ has endured a nightmare run since beating Joseph Parker in 2022, twice losing to Zhilei Zhang and then Derek Chisora despite a laboured win over Kash Ali in between. Having tasted defeat in three of his last four fights, another one here would surely bring the curtain down on his career. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog!