Joyce vs Zhang 2: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Their first meeting in April saw ‘The Juggernaut’ suffer the first defeat of his career, with Zhang springing something of a shock at the Copper Box Arena.

Joyce came in much lighter for the fight and duly suffered with the fearsome hand speed and power that ‘Big Bang’ has in his repertoire, with Zhang constantly finding success around the Brit’s right eye. That pressure ultimately told and a TKO was called in round six, leaving Joyce without his WBO interim title.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW JOYCE VS ZHANG 2 LIVE!

It is now entering must-win territory for the 38-year-old. Anything other than a victory here would leave Joyce well out of the world title picture, a remarkable thing to consider given the impressive manner of his victory against Joseph Parker as recently as a year ago.

READ MORE

Joyce vs Zhang 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Joyce vs Zhang 2 is scheduled to take place tonight, September 23, 2023 at London’s OVO Wembley Arena.

The undercard is due to begin at 5pm BST and main event ring walks are expected at around 10.30pm.

Action Images via Reuters

Joyce vs Zhang 2 fight card/undercard in full

The major name on the undercard is Anthony Yarde, who is making his comeback after his thrilling defeat against Artur Beterbiev in January.

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang 2

Anthony Yarde bt Jorge Silva via KO

Moses Itauma bt Amine Boucetta via KO

Pierce O’Leary bt Kane Gardner via decision

Zach Parker bt Khalid Graidia via TKO

Ezra Taylor vt Joel McIntyre via KO

Royston Barney-Smith bt Engel Gomez via decision

Tommy Fletcher bt Alberto Tapia via TKO

Sean Noakes bt Lukasz Barabasz via decision

How to watch Joyce vs Zhang 2

TV channel: The entire fight card will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action withStandard Sport’s dedicated fight blog.

Joyce vs Zhang 2 fight prediction

It’s going to be hugely difficult fight for Joyce, who must be credited for taking such a risk in his career. Still, his game plan surely cannot backfire as much as it did on the first fight. Needing to win, he does have the power and the engine to pull it off, given Zhang is prone to tire.

Joyce to win by TKO.

Now or never: Joe Joyce has to beat Zhilei Zhang to get back into world title contention / Getty Images

Joyce vs Zhang 2 weigh-in results

Joyce came in at a career-heaviest 281.2lbs (20.07st) on Friday, looking to reverse some of the mistakes he made in the first fight. Zhang, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 287.2Ibs (20st 5lbs).

Joyce vs Zhang 2 latest odds

Joyce to win: 11/10

Draw: 16/1

Zhang to win: 8/11

Joyce to win by KO/TKO: 11/4

Zhang to win by KO/TKO: 8/5

Joyce to win by decision: 16/5

Zhang to win by decision: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).