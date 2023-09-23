Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

J oyce vs Zhang 2 – LIVE!

Joe Joyce is back in a boxing ring tonight for his crunch rematch against Zhilei Zhang at Wembley Arena. April saw ‘The Juggernaut’ suffer the first loss of his professional career, with the Chinese heavyweight springing something of a surprise with a sixth-round stoppage win after Joyce sustained huge damage to his right eye.

This rematch, then, is laced with risk. Joyce lost his WBO ‘interim’ world heavyweight title to big-hitting southpaw Zhang last time out and another defeat here would leave him well outside the world title picture, possibly for good. At 38, losing again isn’t really an option if he wants to go on and achieve his championship dreams.

Joyce has spoken about correcting some of the mistakes from the first fight and has duly come in at a career-high weight of over 20 stone. Like Chris Eubank Jr earlier this month, he needs to put on a convincing display to keep his top-level career alive. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog below!