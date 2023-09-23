Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

oyce vs Zhang 2 – LIVE!
Joe Joyce is back in a boxing ring tonight for his crunch rematch against Zhilei Zhang at Wembley Arena. April saw ‘The Juggernaut’ suffer the first loss of his professional career, with the Chinese heavyweight springing something of a surprise with a sixth-round stoppage win after Joyce sustained huge damage to his right eye.
This rematch, then, is laced with risk. Joyce lost his WBO ‘interim’ world heavyweight title to big-hitting southpaw Zhang last time out and another defeat here would leave him well outside the world title picture, possibly for good. At 38, losing again isn’t really an option if he wants to go on and achieve his championship dreams.
Joyce has spoken about correcting some of the mistakes from the first fight and has duly come in at a career-high weight of over 20 stone. Like Chris Eubank Jr earlier this month, he needs to put on a convincing display to keep his top-level career alive. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog below!
Live updates
Parker vs Graidia: Parker wins!
Round 7: Really good pefrormance from Parker.
Graidia appeared to have broken nose in the last round and his corner throw the towel in.
Parker vs Graidia: Parker with the best shot of the night so far!
Round 5: Really nice uppercut from Parker, who is boxing incredibly well.
Graida is certainly durable but isn’t offering a huge amount going forward.
Parker vs Graidia: Cagey so far
Round 4: Parker hasn’t really put a foot wrong but he really cannot risk anything here.
Making for quite a cagey fight in the opening stages.
Parker vs Graidia up next
It’s the return of Zach Parker next at Wembley Arena.
The former British and WBO International super-middleweight champion is in action for the first time since an injured hand forced his early retirement against John Ryder last November.
His comeback is against France’s Khalid Graidia, who has lost to the likes of Dan Azeez, Ezra Taylor and Karol Itauma already this year.
Barney-Smith outpoints Gomez
A thoroughly convincing display from Barney-Smith, who dominates en route to a comfortable 60-52 points win over Engel Gomez.
‘Sugar Boy Roy’ stays unbeaten and improves his professional record to 7-0.
Next up!
The undercard action continues at Wembley Arena.
Royston Barney Smith takes centre stage now, with the undefeated southpaw taking on Engel Gomez.
He’ll be keen to put on a show on the big stage…
Just in time!
Victory for Ezra Taylor, who gets the stoppage with just a few seconds left in the fight.
Good test for him tonight, McIntyre certainly challenged him, but Taylor gets the rounds and the win. Job done.
Ezra Taylor vs Joel McIntyre
Round 3: Taylor the more active, though neither man causing too many issues.
Ezra Taylor vs Joel McIntyre
Round 2: Little to split the two again, Taylor landing some nice jabs to the head.
