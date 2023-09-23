10
40
1
50
22
23
26
49
9
46
35
29
21
38
15
14
8
3
2
11
34
4
30
37
39
16
43
48
32
31
44
47
45
18
5
25
24
20
33
13
7

Joyce vs Zhang 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

145 2 minutes read


J

oyce vs Zhang 2 – LIVE!

Joe Joyce is back in a boxing ring tonight for his crunch rematch against Zhilei Zhang at Wembley Arena. April saw ‘The Juggernaut’ suffer the first loss of his professional career, with the Chinese heavyweight springing something of a surprise with a sixth-round stoppage win after Joyce sustained huge damage to his right eye.

This rematch, then, is laced with risk. Joyce lost his WBO ‘interim’ world heavyweight title to big-hitting southpaw Zhang last time out and another defeat here would leave him well outside the world title picture, possibly for good. At 38, losing again isn’t really an option if he wants to go on and achieve his championship dreams.


Source link

145 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Wolves Edge Leeds In A Terrifically Contested Match At Molineux

Match officials announced for Luton's Premier League clash with Wolves at Kenilworth Road

Match officials announced for Luton's Premier League clash with Wolves at Kenilworth Road

Benn Steps-Up Again; Is He The Next, Big PPV Star?

Hundreds of fans miss start of World Cup match due to huge queues outside stadium

Hundreds of fans miss start of World Cup match due to huge queues outside stadium

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo