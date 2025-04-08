Jozzy2pf and Zille Oaks Team Up – Fast-rising rapper Jozzy2pf is set to make a powerful entrance into the music scene with the release of his debut single, “No Fakes,” dropping April 10th. The track sees the emerging artist take a bold stance on loyalty, authenticity, and cutting ties with anything fake.

“No Fakes” is more than just a song, it’s a declaration. Over a gritty, hard-hitting trap beat, Jozzy2pf lays down sharp verses that reflect his commitment to staying true to himself and his circle. He’s joined by fellow Nigerian rapper Zille Oaks, who brings his own fire, making for a dynamic and punchy collaboration.

Jozzy2pf was born in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. He is now established in South Africa and carving out his lane in the hip-hop world. With a sound rooted in raw lyricism and a global hustle mentality, he blends African grit with universal themes. His music speaks to dreamers, underdogs, and anyone chasing something real.

“No Fakes” marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Jozzy2pf as he sets his sights on making a lasting impact. With this debut, he’s not just stepping onto the scene. He’s making sure the world knows his name.

Pre-save/Stream “No Fakes” here

Follow Jozzy2pf On socials

Instagram / X