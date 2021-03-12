JR Explains Why Independent Artists Produce Higher Quality Work Than Signed Artists. Rapper and businessman JR has been instrumental in launching the careers of a few rappers and entertainers in the industry. He has also had a successful career himself and often shares some tips and pointers for artists.

JR recently commented on a tweet from singer songwriter Langa Mavuso agreeing with him about the standard of work produced by independent artists in South Africa. The Feel Good Music boss noted the standard of work as brilliant.

His tweet read, “BRILLIANT and we all know why.”. A tweep reached out to JR asking to be educated about why that could be.

JR responded, that it’s because there is no pressure for commercial returns and gave a practical example. He tweeted, “I think it’s because there’s no pressure for commercial returns and there’s no suit telling you “Amapiano needs to sound like the real township””.

He previously spoke about how amapiano is the leading genre in the U.K. He asked tweeps why South African artists can’t package their own music and sell it on a global scale because there is certainly a demand for it.

A fan commented mentioning that the music industry has not been able to identify and make money off of our own sounds.

JR has built an empire for himself in the form of Feed Good Music and Feel Good Love Sessions. He recently celebrated 12 years of his business Feel Good Music.

Under Feel Good Music, JR has launched Shane Eagle’s debut single featuring BigStar Johnson’s Way Up. JR also released his two albums What A Life and Love Me… Now under his album.

He has also instrumental in the launch of Jobe London’s amapiano debut single Sukendleleni. He also released Jobe London’s debut project Sounds From the South that featured Focalistic, Killer Kau and Kelvin Momo.