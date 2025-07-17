JSC rolls Out ECMS in Masvingo

SAMUEL NJINGA IN MASVINGO

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken another bold step in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda with the rollout of Phase 4:2 of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (ECMS) at the Magistrates’ Courts in Masvingo. This latest phase represents a crucial extension of the digital justice initiative from the superior courts to the grassroots level, poised to reshape how justice is accessed and administered across the country.

The launch ceremony, held recently at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court, attracted more than 100 stakeholders, including officials from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), traditional leaders, and legal professionals. The event was officiated by JSC Secretary Walter Chikwana, who is on a provincial tour of Masvingo to engage key stakeholders and promote the adoption of digital platforms in the justice system.

Chikwana described the ECMS as a transformative tool that promotes efficiency, transparency, and accessibility within Zimbabwe’s judiciary.

“Cases can now be managed and presided over remotely, even from the comfort of stakeholders’ homes. The days of misplaced or lost dockets are now behind us,” he said.

Beyond enhancing judicial processes, the ECMS is emerging as a vital business enabler.

By reducing paperwork, minimising travel, and speeding up litigation timelines, the system is lowering the cost of doing business—especially for companies that frequently engage the courts. Whether handling commercial disputes or employment matters, businesses now benefit from a more automated and streamlined legal process.

Legal experts also see ECMS as a confidence booster for investors.

“The predictability and efficiency of a judicial system are major indicators investors look at before committing capital,” said Advocate Martin Mureri, who also serves as Masvingo Urban MP. “A digitised system enhances transparency and accountability, two vital pillars of good governance and economic growth.”

Originally introduced in the High Court, the ECMS has since been rolled out to lower courts, with January 2025 marking its formal introduction in magistrates’ courts across multiple provinces. Mashonaland Central was among the first to benefit, and now Masvingo becomes the latest province to join the digital transformation wave.

The system’s expansion is particularly meaningful for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which frequently depend on magistrates’ courts to resolve commercial issues. With ECMS, the judiciary opens up quicker and more accessible avenues for dispute resolution, fostering growth in the SME sector—a key pillar of Zimbabwe’s economy.

Still, the digital shift faces notable challenges. Limited internet connectivity, digital literacy deficits, and under-resourced rural courts continue to hinder full-scale implementation. The JSC has acknowledged these constraints and is working with government and development partners to deliver training, infrastructure, and technical support.

“We’re not just introducing a system; we’re building a culture of digital justice,” said Chikwana. “Our goal is to leave no one behind—including rural communities, traditional leaders, and small-scale litigants.”

The ECMS initiative aligns with Government’s Vision 2030, which calls for a modern, digital-first public service.

For the business community, the judiciary’s digital transformation signals more than just convenience—it reflects a broader commitment to the rule of law, efficiency, and modernisation, all essential ingredients for a robust investment climate.

