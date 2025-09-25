Jst Sako releases music video for ‘Ngimtholile’ ft ReasonHD – A visual celebration of love found and deeply felt, the ‘Ngimtholile’ music video brings to life the heartfelt lyrics and vibrant production that fans have come to love. Directed By Some Idiot Studios with cinematic flair, the video paints a striking portrait of emotional connection, spiritual alignment, and the joy of discovering one’s soulmate. The very essence of the Zulu title, ‘Ngimtholile’,” which translates to “I’ve found her.”

Featuring ReasonHD, one of South Africa’s most respected lyrical heavyweights, the track is an intimate yet energetic blend of R&B, soul, and hip-hop. The chemistry between the two artists shines through both sonically and visually. Creating a compelling experience that resonates on screens and speakers alike.

More about the ‘Tuka’ Album

Sako’s full-length debut album TUKA is officially out now. The 14-track project delves deeper into his sonic roots, emotional storytelling, and evolution as a modern African artist. From slow-burning ballads to groove-heavy anthems like “Ngimtholile,” TUKA marks a defining moment in Sako’s career.

More About JST SAKO

Born Ntsako Mhlanga in Daveyton, East Rand, Sako has been a rising force in African R&B since his breakout single “Molo” in 2020. His music fuses Afro-soul, township rhythms, and smooth R&B vocals to tell stories of love, healing, and identity.